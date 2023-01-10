North Region Juniors: Hermes beat East End to reach quarter-finals of Quest Engineering Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Juniors: Hermes beat East End to reach quarter-finals of Quest Engineering Cup

By Reporter
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 8:54 am
Hermes' James McMahon, right, and East End's Ryan Corthals. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Sumner
Hermes' James McMahon, right, and East End's Ryan Corthals. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Sumner

Hermes will face Kirriemuir Thistle at home in the quarter-finals of the Quest Engineering Cup after eliminating city rivals East End at Lochside Park in a 4-0 win.

The only goal of the first period came midway through the half, when Dom Rae slipped the ball through to Jack Craig and he shot beyond Caleb Wilson in the visitors’ goal.

The second arrived after the home side were awarded a penalty. Although Callum Youngson’s spot-kick was parried by Wilson, Joe Burr was the first to react to double Hermes’ advantage.

Rae then knocked in the third after a cross found him at the back post, before substitute Jordan Reid, now free of injury, latched on to a long ball up the park and slotted the ball past Wilson to make it four.

Lochside Park co-manager Neil Dawson was pleasantly surprised with his team’s performance after a long lay-off, saying: “It’s been five weeks without football so we didn’t really know what to expect, but it was a good win all things considered.

“It was a tough period for us before the break and we missed a few games due to the weather. I felt we were strong at the back on Saturday and we play East End at home again this weekend in the league.

Hermes’ Jack Craig and East End’s Matthew Stewart. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Sumner

“I expect things to be different this Saturday and they’re a good side.

“We’ve a difficult month with Ellon United away and then Montrose Roselea at home (after that), but three out of our four in January are at home, where we always fancy our chances.”

Dawson isn’t too concerned Culter have now taken over from Hermes at the top of the Premier League, adding: “There’s still an awful lot of football to be played and everyone has to play everyone else.

“Culter and ourselves are the form sides at the moment and, despite losing at the weekend, Ellon are also doing well.

“We dropped a couple of poor points at Montrose before the break, having had a goal chalked off which we believe should have stood, but, as I said to the squad, we need every one of the 20 to be fit and ready as everyone will be required, particularly when the midweek matches return.

“Other than Ryan Begg, with a broken nose, everyone is fit at present and we require a collective push.

“Kirrie in the next round of the Quest will be a tough one. In my 15 years in management, this is a trophy I’ve never managed to get my hands on, but we’re at home and we’ll fancy our chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter go clear at top of Premier League
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Inverness Athletic manager Stuart Ross. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Inverness Athletic aiming to go one better in derby duel with…
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football set to return with a bang
Referee Gordon Seago ahead of Brian Cameron's testimonial for Elgin City v Rangers B at Borough Briggs in July. Gordon is also the North of Scotland Referees' Association president, who is appealing for a new crop of officials to sign up to courses in Inverness this month. Image: Scottish FA
Fast-track January courses offer men and women in north chance to become football referees
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
The Press and Journal spoke to Jo Belot, who works for the Scottish FA, to find out more about the growth of women's football. Image: DC Thomson/Huntly FC.
LONG READ: How girls' and women's football is thriving at all levels in north…
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

Mintlaw woman Kerri Martin who had a stroke standing by the window smiling in a green dress
'I didn't know young people could have them': Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented