Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather

By Reporter
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 9:01 am
Only four matches went ahead on Saturday.
Only four matches went ahead on Saturday.

Only four games survived the weekend weather conditions as the fixture backlog piled up even further.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Gui Barbosa gave Dyce the early lead over Montrose Roselea at Links Park before Chullain Doan levelled for the home side with 11n minutes remaining for a share of the spoils.

In the Championship, Deveronside and Fraserburgh United arranged to meet in Macduff after both side’s scheduled matches were called off.

Jake West put United in front in the first half before Ryan Matheson and Kyle Buxton struck to deny the visitors the chance to go top.

A Peter Bruce double gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points at home to Glentanar, who replied via Murray Nicol, while goals from Jamie Donaldson and James Fraser saw Burghead Thistle come from behind to win 2-1 at Cruden Bay.

McBOOKIE.com Premier League

Colony Park P-P Maud

Dufftown P-P Bridge of Don Thistle

East End P-P Banchory St. Ternan

Ellon United P-P Hermes

Montrose Roselea 1-1 Dyce

Nairn St. Ninian P-P Culter

Stoneywood Parkvale P-P Stonehaven

Championship

Aberdeen University P-P Sunnybank

Banks O’Dee JFC P-P New Elgin

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-1 Glentanar

Cruden Bay 1-2 Burghead Thistle

Deveronside 2-1 Fraserburgh United

Forres Thistle P-P Fraserburgh United

Islavale P-P Longside

Newmachar United P-P Deveronside

Rothie Rovers P-P Lossiemouth United

