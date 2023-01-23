Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather

Only four games survived the weekend weather conditions as the fixture backlog piled up even further.
In the McBookie.com Premier League, Gui Barbosa gave Dyce the early lead over Montrose Roselea at Links Park before Chullain Doan levelled for the home side with 11n minutes remaining for a share of the spoils.
In the Championship, Deveronside and Fraserburgh United arranged to meet in Macduff after both side’s scheduled matches were called off.
Jake West put United in front in the first half before Ryan Matheson and Kyle Buxton struck to deny the visitors the chance to go top.
A Peter Bruce double gave Buchanhaven Hearts the points at home to Glentanar, who replied via Murray Nicol, while goals from Jamie Donaldson and James Fraser saw Burghead Thistle come from behind to win 2-1 at Cruden Bay.
McBOOKIE.com Premier League
Colony Park P-P Maud
Dufftown P-P Bridge of Don Thistle
East End P-P Banchory St. Ternan
Ellon United P-P Hermes
Montrose Roselea 1-1 Dyce
Nairn St. Ninian P-P Culter
Stoneywood Parkvale P-P Stonehaven
Championship
Aberdeen University P-P Sunnybank
Banks O’Dee JFC P-P New Elgin
Buchanhaven Hearts 2-1 Glentanar
Cruden Bay 1-2 Burghead Thistle
Deveronside 2-1 Fraserburgh United
Forres Thistle P-P Fraserburgh United
Islavale P-P Longside
Newmachar United P-P Deveronside
Rothie Rovers P-P Lossiemouth United