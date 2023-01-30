Junior football: No change at the top of the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: No change at the top of the Premier League

By Reporter
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 8:53 am
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

The top four in the McBookie.com Premier League were all victorious at the weekend resulting in no change at the head of the table.

Culter remain five points clear after Cammy Fraser’s penalty gave them the points against East End at New Advocates Park.

Hermes ran out 5-2 victors over Montrose Roselea at Lochside Park where Callum Youngson (two penalties), Grant Mitchell, Paul Esslemont and a Chulainn Doan own goal did the damage with David Beedie scoring twice for the visitors.

Strikes from Gavin Byers, Lyall Keir, Graeme Cochrane, Mikey Bruce and Dylan Cummings gave Dyce the points at Nairn St Ninian who responded through Glenn Main and David Chambers.

Bridge of Don Thistle won at Ellon United with counters from Stewart Rennie, Liam Burnett and Sam Muirhead.

Stonehaven move up to fifth with Nicky Gordon, Josh Christie and Keith Horne on target at Dufftown while Jack Strachan (2) and Reigan Thomson were the Colony Park marksmen in the home success over Banchory St Ternan and Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 2-1 winners at Maud.

Goals from Mikey Taylor and Keiran Munro gave Championship leaders Sunnybank a 2-0 Heathryfold victory against Cruden Bay while Fraserburgh United defeated Newmachar United 5-2 to remain on the same points mark.

A Jake Stewart brace saw Rothie Rovers victorious at Burghead Thistle while Banks o’ Dee JFC lost by the same scoreline at Forres Thistle.

Elsewhere, Islavale won at Deveronside and there was 2-0 home wins for Longside and Lossiemouth United at the expense of Aberdeen University and Buchanhaven Hearts respectively. Glentanar’s clash with New Elgin was postponed.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE
Colony Park 3-0 Banchory St. Ternan
Dufftown 0-3 Stonehaven
East End 0-1 Culter
Ellon United 0-3 Bridge of Don Thistle
Hermes 5-2 Montrose Roselea
Maud 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale
Nairn St. Ninian 2-5 Dyce

CHAMPIONSHIP
Burghead Thistle 0-2 Rothie Rovers
Deveronside 1-2 Islavale
Forres Thistle 2-0 Banks O’Dee JFC
Fraserburgh United 5-2 Newmachar United
Glentanar P-P New Elgin
Longside 2-0 Aberdeen University
Lossiemouth United 2-0 Buchanhaven Hearts
Sunnybank 2-0 Cruden Bay

