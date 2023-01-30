Junior football: No change at the top of the Premier League

The top four in the McBookie.com Premier League were all victorious at the weekend resulting in no change at the head of the table.
Culter remain five points clear after Cammy Fraser’s penalty gave them the points against East End at New Advocates Park.
Hermes ran out 5-2 victors over Montrose Roselea at Lochside Park where Callum Youngson (two penalties), Grant Mitchell, Paul Esslemont and a Chulainn Doan own goal did the damage with David Beedie scoring twice for the visitors.
Strikes from Gavin Byers, Lyall Keir, Graeme Cochrane, Mikey Bruce and Dylan Cummings gave Dyce the points at Nairn St Ninian who responded through Glenn Main and David Chambers.
Bridge of Don Thistle won at Ellon United with counters from Stewart Rennie, Liam Burnett and Sam Muirhead.
RESULTS & STANDINGS – One postponement with 14 games going ahead in @McBookie @JfaNorth #PremierLeague & #Championship pic.twitter.com/sdwfcotNJH
Stonehaven move up to fifth with Nicky Gordon, Josh Christie and Keith Horne on target at Dufftown while Jack Strachan (2) and Reigan Thomson were the Colony Park marksmen in the home success over Banchory St Ternan and Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 2-1 winners at Maud.
Goals from Mikey Taylor and Keiran Munro gave Championship leaders Sunnybank a 2-0 Heathryfold victory against Cruden Bay while Fraserburgh United defeated Newmachar United 5-2 to remain on the same points mark.
A Jake Stewart brace saw Rothie Rovers victorious at Burghead Thistle while Banks o’ Dee JFC lost by the same scoreline at Forres Thistle.
Elsewhere, Islavale won at Deveronside and there was 2-0 home wins for Longside and Lossiemouth United at the expense of Aberdeen University and Buchanhaven Hearts respectively. Glentanar’s clash with New Elgin was postponed.
This weekend’s results…
McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE
Colony Park 3-0 Banchory St. Ternan
Dufftown 0-3 Stonehaven
East End 0-1 Culter
Ellon United 0-3 Bridge of Don Thistle
Hermes 5-2 Montrose Roselea
Maud 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale
Nairn St. Ninian 2-5 Dyce
CHAMPIONSHIP
Burghead Thistle 0-2 Rothie Rovers
Deveronside 1-2 Islavale
Forres Thistle 2-0 Banks O’Dee JFC
Fraserburgh United 5-2 Newmachar United
Glentanar P-P New Elgin
Longside 2-0 Aberdeen University
Lossiemouth United 2-0 Buchanhaven Hearts
Sunnybank 2-0 Cruden Bay