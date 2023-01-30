Junior football: No change at the top of the Premier League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top four in the McBookie.com Premier League were all victorious at the weekend resulting in no change at the head of the table.

Culter remain five points clear after Cammy Fraser’s penalty gave them the points against East End at New Advocates Park.

Hermes ran out 5-2 victors over Montrose Roselea at Lochside Park where Callum Youngson (two penalties), Grant Mitchell, Paul Esslemont and a Chulainn Doan own goal did the damage with David Beedie scoring twice for the visitors.

Strikes from Gavin Byers, Lyall Keir, Graeme Cochrane, Mikey Bruce and Dylan Cummings gave Dyce the points at Nairn St Ninian who responded through Glenn Main and David Chambers.

Bridge of Don Thistle won at Ellon United with counters from Stewart Rennie, Liam Burnett and Sam Muirhead.

Stonehaven move up to fifth with Nicky Gordon, Josh Christie and Keith Horne on target at Dufftown while Jack Strachan (2) and Reigan Thomson were the Colony Park marksmen in the home success over Banchory St Ternan and Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 2-1 winners at Maud.

Goals from Mikey Taylor and Keiran Munro gave Championship leaders Sunnybank a 2-0 Heathryfold victory against Cruden Bay while Fraserburgh United defeated Newmachar United 5-2 to remain on the same points mark.

A Jake Stewart brace saw Rothie Rovers victorious at Burghead Thistle while Banks o’ Dee JFC lost by the same scoreline at Forres Thistle.

Elsewhere, Islavale won at Deveronside and there was 2-0 home wins for Longside and Lossiemouth United at the expense of Aberdeen University and Buchanhaven Hearts respectively. Glentanar’s clash with New Elgin was postponed.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Colony Park 3-0 Banchory St. Ternan

Dufftown 0-3 Stonehaven

East End 0-1 Culter

Ellon United 0-3 Bridge of Don Thistle

Hermes 5-2 Montrose Roselea

Maud 1-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

Nairn St. Ninian 2-5 Dyce

CHAMPIONSHIP

Burghead Thistle 0-2 Rothie Rovers

Deveronside 1-2 Islavale

Forres Thistle 2-0 Banks O’Dee JFC

Fraserburgh United 5-2 Newmachar United

Glentanar P-P New Elgin

Longside 2-0 Aberdeen University

Lossiemouth United 2-0 Buchanhaven Hearts

Sunnybank 2-0 Cruden Bay