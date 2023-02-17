Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a mix of league and cup action this weekend with the sole McBookie.com Premier League clash seeing Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Thistle sit fifth but know a draw against second-placed Hermes would see them leapfrog Stonehaven into fourth.

Davidson Park hosts Friday night football (8pm kick-off) with Rothie Rovers the visitors to Longside while, with leaders Sunnybank on cup duty, Fraserburgh know a draw at College Park on Saturday against Aberdeen University will see them go clear at the top.

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United welcome Banks o’ Dee JFC, New Elgin travel to Burghead Thistle, Deveronside host Cruden Bay and Islavale are at Forres Thistle.

The final Quest Engineering Cup third round tie takes place at Heathryfold where Sunnybank entertain Dundee East Craigie with the winners away to Dundee North End in the quarter finals. That one gets under way at 2.30pm.

At the opening stage of the McLeman Cup, East End meet Dyce at New Advocates Park for what should be a tight 90 minutes, while Dufftown will be looking to build on last weekend’s victory when Stonehaven make the journey to Westburn Park.

In the other ties, Banchory St Ternan will be looking to cause an upset against Culter at Milton Park, Colony Park have home advantage against Nairn St Ninian and Ellon United are on the road at Pleasure Park to meet Maud.

Unless stated, matches kick off at 1.30pm.