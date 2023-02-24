Shane Carling preparing for ‘six cup finals’ in Loch Ness’ bid for North Caledonian League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Carling preparing for ‘six cup finals’ in Loch Ness’ bid for North Caledonian League title

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.

Shane Carling says Loch Ness must guard against any slip ups in their efforts to secure the North Caledonian League title.

Loch Ness are 14 points clear at the top of the table, however second-placed Invergordon have four games in hand which could reduce that margin to just two points should they win them.

Carling know his side’s fate is in their own hands, with Saturday’s home game against Clachnacuddin reserves the first of six matches remaining.

The Loch Ness boss insists his side cannot afford to look any further than the immediate task at hand.

Carling said: “I keep telling the players to keep taking each game as it comes and keep working hard.

“We had a bad result against Inverness, but since then we have picked it up and we’ve been getting stronger every week.

“It’s getting to the point now, with six league games left, where every game is a cup final.

“Clach are a very good young team with loads of running, and they will want to get higher up the table as well.

“They will want to beat the team that is top of the league.

“It’s going to be another challenging game – none of them will be easy between now and the end of the season.”

Morrison injury setback a blow

Loch Ness have been dealt a setback with the news that new arrival Sam Morrison, who joined on loan from Buckie Thistle last week, has suffered a fractured ankle which will keep him out of the run-in.

Having found themselves in a similar position last year, before being pipped to the title by Invergordon, Carling is confident his side is equipped with more strength in depth this time around.

He added: “Sam came off the bench for his debut on Saturday, and then trained on Monday and fractured his ankle.

“It’s a shame as he has been out all year through an injury. He was a great signing for us as he’s a top Highland League player.

“To have him in for the remainder of the season was a massive boost for us.

“Shane Harkness has done really well since coming in along with Liam Taylor, who has scored seven goals in four games.

“Last year we were strong up to Christmas, but then after that we started to fade as we lost players through injury and illness.

“We struggled to get 13 or 14 boys every week. This year we have strengthened and I have 20 boys to pick from – and unfortunately only 16 can be selected.

“There will be big decision to be made but I can’t complain.”

Invergordon aiming to keep up pressure

Invergordon will aim to keep up the pressure on the league leaders when they make the trip to Thurso this weekend.

Third-placed St Duthus’ hopes of mounting a charge have been dealt a blow by a haul of one point from their last two games, with the Tain outfit looking to get back on track away to bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Fort William and Halkirk United will meet at Claggan Park, with both sides looking to advance up the table in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Nairn County reserves host Golspie Sutherland, while Alness United take on Orkney.

