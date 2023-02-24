Moray healthcare: Recruitment from Africa, student nurses and social care vacancies at 12.2%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray healthcare: Recruitment from Africa, student nurses and social care vacancies at 12.2%

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Simon Bokor-Ingram says a care backlog has begun forming. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram says the 12.2% job vacancy rate in the service is difficult. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Job vacancy rates in the social care sector in Moray are running at 12.2%.

The situation is described as “difficult” by Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram.

The figure was revealed at a meeting of the clinical and care governance committee of the Moray Integration Joint Board this week.

Recruitment is also a problem at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Mr Bokor-Ingram told the meeting it had become nearly “impossible” to recruit more consultants.

12.2% job vacancy rate

A lack of suitable accommodation and childcare are some of the issues preventing health and care workers moving to the area.

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence asked what the current level of vacant jobs were and the level needed for it not to be a risk to the service.

Mr Bokor-Ingram said: “If I was to put a figure on it I would say running with a 5% vacancy rate would feel much more manageable.

“It potentially gives you some room around some of the redesigns.

“But 12.2% feels difficult.

Elgin has its own emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Recruiting consultants for Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin is proving near impossible . Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We know it’s been near-on impossible to recruit further for our consultant physicians.

“We’ve got one permanent and the rest are locums.”

He added the cost of using locum doctors impacted on the rest of the health and social care system.

Mr Bokor-Ingram said: “We’re very aware we have this recruitment challenge.

“We know the further north and the more rural you get in Scotland the more difficult it can be to recruit.

‘Near on impossible’ to recruit consultants

“We know people have turned jobs down because they can’t find suitable accommodation.

“At the end of the day we still need people.”

Chief nurse for Moray Fiona Robertson told the meeting interviews were under way with the aim of recruiting 10 nurses from Kenya to work at Dr Gray’s.

Also, as part of the assistant practitioners initiative, a few third year student nurses had started on the wards at the hospital.

The scheme allows those in the last year of their training to working 15 hours a week developing their practical skills without interrupting their studies.

Tags

Conversation

