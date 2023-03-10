Junior football: Dyce head to East End while leaders Culter take on Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the Quest Engineering Cup quarter final between Hermes and Glentanar postponed until next Tuesday due to the snow, club officials throughout the region will be anxiously checking conditions ahead of this weekend’s scheduled programme.

At New Advocates Park, East End host Dyce in the McBookie.com Premier League while Hermes face a trip to Milton Park to meet bottom markers Banchory St Ternan.

Leaders Culter travel to Colony Park, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Maud to Aberdeen Sports Village, while at The Meadows, it’s Ellon United versus Stonehaven.

Nairn St Ninian entertain Montrose Roselea and Dufftown are at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Championship pacesetters Fraserburgh United are at home to New Elgin, Rothie Rovers make the trip to Longside and at Heathryfold, it’s Sunnybank taking on Burghead Thistle.

Aberdeen University meet Banks o’ Dee at the Hillhead Centre, Glentanar visit Deveronside and Forres Thistle are up against Buchanhaven Hearts at Logie Park.

In the Elginshire Cup first round, it’s Islavale versus Cruden Bay and Lossiemouth United at Charlie Gordon Park to play Newmachar United.

All matches start at 2pm.