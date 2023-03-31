Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling

Islanders' manager Charlie Alway hails consistency of team selection after four straight wins.

By Paul Chalk
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.

Orkney manager Charlie Alway reckons his team are showing they are a match for most in the North Caledonian League.

The islanders are in sparkling form right now and they are relishing the chance to take on another team on a strong run in the shape of Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.

Since losing 5-1 at home to leaders Loch Ness last month, Orkney have gone five games unbeaten, including earning three straight wins without leaking a goal.

An impressive 4-0 victory over Fort William at Halkirk last weekend took Orkney to within one point of the top five.

Their weekend visitors Golspie are on a nine-match unbeaten run, with their midweek 2-2 draw at Halkirk United bolstering their chances of finishing third.

Golspie clash is cracker for Orkney

With four fixtures to go, Alway feels team selection is helping Orkney’s cause and cannot wait for his team to test themselves against another capable side.

He said: “I think both teams are in the top three of the current form table and it’s a cracking game to look forward to.

Orkney manager Charlie Alway.

“We’re at a stage in the season where we’re probably at our strongest. We’ve got good availability and nearly everyone is fit. If you get a bit of consistency of selection, you always have a chance and you get a consistency in performances.

“It’s always a good game against Golspie and we’re hoping they have their eyes on the cup. We’ll be ready.

“Up until the halfway mark of the season, I think we had only played three home games out of 12.

“Probably each team comes up one or two players short, whereas we are two players stronger. That can make a real difference. It’s small margins, but it helps.”

Strong first halves making difference

When Orkney travelled to Golspie in October, they ran out convincing 6-1 victors.

However, Golspie’s recent resurgence will give them a lift, with a North Caledonian Cup final against Invergordon to look forward to later this season.

Alway would love a repeat display, but it realistic enough to know Golspie have improved dramatically and will be tough nuts to crack.

He added: “That was a fantastic performance. We’ve had a few really good first half performances and we scored first in the first half that day and we’ve scored five in the first half away to Alness and we were three up at the break against Fort William on Saturday. The boys are certainly preparing well.

“The star of the show that day at Golspie (Toby Macleod) has now gone to Wick Academy, but we have found different ways of winning.

“I doubt we’ll win by five goals this time, but I’d hope to be strong. We’re keen to finish as high up the table as we can.

“We’ve won four games in a row, yet only moved up one place in the table, which is cruel. but we’re desperate to keep this run going to get ourselves into a place in the table which we feel our talents is. I always want us to be relevant and, for me, that’s within the top three places.”

Boss backs players to trouble rivals

Alway insists his players are proving they can mix it against the better teams in the league as they finish the campaign on the front foot.

He added: “When we have a strong squad available, I wouldn’t swap it for any in the league.

“I have said to the players, if we look at the teams who will finish above us this season, are we capable of beating those sides?

“We’ve beaten Fort William, we’ve beaten Golspie away from home, we’ve drawn with St Duthus twice, we’ve had an away draw with Loch Ness, so we’ve shown we can get results against top teams.

“We tend to be good at beating teams who are not as lucky as us in terms of depth of talent. If you can get results against the top teams and consistently beat the teams you feel you should get wins against then it will always keep you relevant in this league.

“If I can look the players in the eyes at the end of the season and have that conversation then that keeps belief high.

“We’ve still to play Invergordon twice, so if we can beat Golspie to make if five wins on the trot then it might well keep them on their toes.”

Title-chasing defending champions Invergordon moved to within eight points of front-runners Loch Ness with three games in hand on Wednesday after defeating visitors Alness United 3-1.

Saints await defending champions

St Duthus should present a tough challenge for Invergordon this Saturday, with no room for error once more for the second-placed side, while Loch Ness have no fixture.

Fort William will seek to return to winning ways when they visit basement opponents Bonar Bridge and local rivals Halkirk United and Thurso meet at Sir George’s Park.

Inverness Athletic, who gave Invergordon a run for their money in a 2-1 loss last weekend, are home to Alness United in a mid-table tussle.

