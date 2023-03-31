Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season

GoGos head for Fife in search of win number 18.

By Paul Third
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.

The dream of an unbeaten season continues for Gordonians but assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists the club is not looking any further than this weekend’s trip to Howe of Fife.

The GoGos made it 17 wins out of 17 last weekend with a stunning 69-0 trouncing of third-placed West of Scotland.

Morrice was thrilled with the display but believes the players face one of the toughest tests of the season tomorrow at a resurgent Howe of Fife.

Gordonians know the Fife club have won their last five matches and are a formidable outfit on their home turf at Duffus Park.

Morrice said: “I didn’t expect us to fly out the traps as we did last weekend. We hadn’t played in a month and I expected it to be a bit cagey but West of Scotland were passive in defence and stood off us.

“The way we’ve played this season if you give us time and space we’re going to exploit it and we were a whirlwind in the first half. It was good to see the players perform like that.

“But no two games are the same and we know this is going to be a very physical and tough game for us this weekend.

“Going there and winning is a rare occurrence for teams and Howe of Fife beat Grammar in pre-season down there so we know how hard this one is going to be.

“Their game at the weekend was off but they are in good form after putting a good run of wins together so we know what we’re facing.”

League’s best defence will be tested

Gordonians have been relentless in National 3, scoring 813 points in their 17 games.

The league leaders have also conceded just 213 points but Morrice expects the best defence in the division to be tested by Howe of Fife tomorrow.

He said: “The guys are confident and they know what they need to do. It will be very similar to when we went to West of Scotland earlier in the season.

“There will be periods where we are under pressure and we will have to try to control our defensive sets and keep the penalty count low and not make any silly mistakes.

“We know it will be tough and physical but the guys will be ready for the challenge.”

Title within reach but Gordonians staying focused

Victory at Duffus Park would put the Aberdeen side within touching distance of the title but Morrice is reluctant to look beyond the next game.

He said: “Looking at the league table Hillhead/Jordanhill have winnable games left and without being disrespectful we think we’ll need to win two more of our five games to wrap it up.

“But we’ll review that after this weekend and see where we’re at.”

