North Region Junior football: Both Stonehaven and Dyce bosses admit 0-0 McBookie Premier League draw wasn’t a feast for fans

Hive still have aims for their pile of remaining matches, says boss Martyn Rollo, while Dyce gaffer Alfie Youngson is happy season is almost over.

By Reporter
Dyce v Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dyce v Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dyce and Stonehaven fought out a 0-0 stalemate at Ian Mair Park in a McBookie.com Premier League clash which had “draw written all over it from the word go”, according to the Hive boss.

Both sides had the ball in the net in the first half, only for each to be disallowed in what were tight offside calls.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo believes a point apiece was probably the right outcome.

He said: “It was a pretty poor game, to be honest. The pitch wasn’t great and the game had draw written all over it from the word go.

“Both teams are challenging for third place in the table so there was plenty to play for, but it wasn’t a great spectacle.

“We’ve still got eight league matches to play and we’re still in the McLeman Cup, so there’s still a lot of football to be played.”

Next up for Stonehaven is Tuesday’s league clash with Bridge of Don Thistle at Glenury Park (6.30pm), for which the hosts welcome back youngsters Kai McDonald, James Gomes and Harry Ingram.

It is one Rollo is looking forward to.

He added: “We won at their place early in the season, so they’ll be out to get one over us and it should be a good game.

“We’re then at Culter on Saturday and our record against them is okay – we knocked them out of the Scottish Cup and it’s another one we’re all looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, Dyce boss Alfie Youngson agrees their home draw with Stonehaven wasn’t the best, saying “There wasn’t much in it and it did look like the final game of the season for much of the time.

“Our pitch has taken a battering since Christmas with flooding and snow and that was our final home match of the season, so it’ll be good to give the park a decent break.”

Dyce travel to Stoneywood Parkvale on Tuesday (also 6.30pm) before finishing their season at East End a week later.

Youngson believes six points are required for his squad to have a chance of finishing third.

He added: “I watched Stoneywood Parkvale at Hermes and was impressed. Even down to 10 men they were unlucky to concede late on, so it’ll be tough, as will East End away.

“But I’m happy at the early finish as we didn’t do well in the cups and it’ll give us time to regroup ahead of the new season.”

Gavin Byers returns from suspension for Dyce tonight, with Kyle Douglas also back, but Gui Barbosa and Craig Mackie both miss out again.

