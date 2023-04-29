Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian Cup

Charlie MacDonald is the match-winner for the league runners-up, who also won two other trophies this season.

By Paul Chalk
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian Cup by beating Golspie Sutherland 2-1. Image: Courtesy of the North Caledonian FA
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian Cup by beating Golspie Sutherland 2-1. Image: Courtesy of the North Caledonian FA

Invergordon hit back from a goal down to defeat Golspie Sutherland 2-1 in the final of the North Caledonian League.

The victory for the league runners-up and 2022 league champions follows up on their Football Times Cup triumph against St Duthus in November.

Gary Campbell’s side, who also lifted the Jock Mackay Memorial Trophy this season in a one-off clash against Alness United, will be delighted to secure a third piece of silverware.

The big prize, the league title, went to first-time winners Loch Ness, so there will be a measure of satisfaction for securing the two main knock-out prizes.

In the final played at Golspie’s King George V Park, it was Mark Kernie’s team who took the lead through Gary Pullen on 21 minutes.

However, an equaliser from Benjamin Kelly just before the break was added to by a Charlie MacDonald goal early in the second half to turn the match in Invergordon’s favour.

 

Darts stars to take on locals in city

  • Inverness Athletic still have tickets available for their “Darts Masters” event at the city’s Ice Centre on Friday, June
  • Arbroath ace Alan Soutar, Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh, Portgual’s José de Sousa and Damon Heta from Australia are the PDC pros, who will be on the stage with four locals, Craig Quinn, Nicky Denoon, George Main and Derek Maclean.
  •  Tickets can be bought from www.trybooking/co.uk/CBPQ

