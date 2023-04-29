Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon hit back from a goal down to defeat Golspie Sutherland 2-1 in the final of the North Caledonian League.

The victory for the league runners-up and 2022 league champions follows up on their Football Times Cup triumph against St Duthus in November.

Gary Campbell’s side, who also lifted the Jock Mackay Memorial Trophy this season in a one-off clash against Alness United, will be delighted to secure a third piece of silverware.

The big prize, the league title, went to first-time winners Loch Ness, so there will be a measure of satisfaction for securing the two main knock-out prizes.

In the final played at Golspie’s King George V Park, it was Mark Kernie’s team who took the lead through Gary Pullen on 21 minutes.

However, an equaliser from Benjamin Kelly just before the break was added to by a Charlie MacDonald goal early in the second half to turn the match in Invergordon’s favour.

2-1 Invergordon full time , brilliant from the lads 💥 🏆 — Invergordon FC (@InvergordonFC) April 29, 2023

@InvergordonFC captain Jack Mackay was also presented with the man of the match by Jean Mackenzie #NCFA #NorthCaley #NCCF pic.twitter.com/58bhid5vHB — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) April 29, 2023

Darts stars to take on locals in city

Inverness Athletic still have tickets available for their “Darts Masters” event at the city’s Ice Centre on Friday, June

Arbroath ace Alan Soutar, Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh, Portgual’s José de Sousa and Damon Heta from Australia are the PDC pros, who will be on the stage with four locals, Craig Quinn, Nicky Denoon, George Main and Derek Maclean.

Tickets can be bought from www.trybooking/co.uk/CBPQ