Former Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty named manager of Dundee

Docherty's new role at Premiership newcomers is his first manager's job.

By Paul Third
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty.
Former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has been named as the new boss at Dundee.

Docherty, who has served as former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ assistant since 2007 at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, has accepted the chance to become a manager in his own right with the Championship winners.

Dark Blues managing director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches, including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically.

“Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan said: “Tony is a guy that has been there and done it in Scottish football, at a number of clubs alongside Derek.

“I had the privilege to witness Tony’s coaching skills first-hand when he joined the Scotland coaching team.

“We know that next season is a big one for the club and Tony knows what it takes to win matches in this league, and that’s what we need. I’m thrilled we’ve got Tony on board.”

