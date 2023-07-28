Luncarty Scottish Cup tie ‘bigger than final’ for proud Loch Ness FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luncarty Scottish Cup tie ‘bigger than final’ for proud Loch Ness FC

Manager Shane Carling cannot wait for his North Caledonian League champions to play their first-ever tie in the top knockout competition.

By Paul Chalk
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Elated Loch Ness manager Shane Carling insists being in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup draw was bigger than the final itself to the North Caledonian League champions.

The Fortrose-based side’s reward for winning the NCL title last term was a place in the first preliminary round for the first time and Wednesday’s draw pitched them in against Perthshire opponents Luncarty.

The Bleachers were promoted to the East of Scotland Premier Division last season after finishing third in the First Division. They also won the Alex Jack Cup and Cup Winners Shield.

Twelve months ago, Loch Ness were preparing for a title bid, having been pipped by Invergordon in 2021/22, so dreams of being in the Scottish Cup were just that.

‘Everyone is going to be up for this’

And that’s why being involved for the first time means so much after only two full years in their division.

Carling said: “A year ago, all we were thinking about was focusing on the league. We wanted to go one step further and win the title and we achieved that.

“If we can go there with 90% of our squad, I don’t see why we can’t compete. Everyone is going to be up for this. This is bigger than a cup final for Loch Ness.

“It will be two teams going at it, who don’t know about another, buzzing about the seasons we’ve just had.

“They might feel they have a better chance, especially having the home tie. They’ll be expecting to win, but it’s a one-off game and we will work and battle and see what happens.”

New manager in place at Luncarty

Carling will be gleaning more details on Luncarty, but he knows already they will be tough opponents.

However, he’s confident his league winners can make this a competitive tie on Saturday, August 12.

He said: “Listen, they are a good team. They’re in their top division now after being promoted and won two pieces of silverware last season. Their (Alex Jack (Cup) win took them into the Scottish Cup, so they will be confident.

“They’ve signed a few players and they’ve a new manager (Jason McCrindle) and there’s a buzz about their club right now.

“We don’t know a huge amount about them now, but I don’t think they will know too much about us yet. It will come down to who wants it more.

“It’s two weeks on Saturday, so we’re sorting out buses and trying to a bit of a fanbase to come down with us.

“We’re a semi-pro team and only been in the North Caley for two full seasons.

“For us to be in the Scottish Cup is a massive achievement. Even if we get knocked out in the first preliminary round, we’ll have at least made it.

“There are a lot of clubs in the North Caledonian League who have never been there, so just to be here is massive.”

Group chat ‘was wild’ following draw

As history unfolded, Carling said the squad were fixed to the live stream as the draw was made.

He added: “Everyone knew about the draw, so we had the group chat on the go and we were all watching it on our phones. The group chat was pretty wild for a couple of hours afterwards.

“We were all Googling to find out more about Luncarty as soon as the draw was made, but I know a good few people who know about them or have played against them.”

The winner of the tie will be away to Newton Stewart in the second preliminary round.

The Dumfries and Galloway club finished fifth in the 12-team South of Scotland League this year.

Bankies are heading for Claggan Park

Two other NCL sides discovered their Scottish Cup opponents for the second preliminary round, with one going nowhere and the other hitting the road.

Clydebank, who were fourth in the West of Scotland Premier League last season, are the visitors to Fort William.

Two years ago, the Bankies, who are bossed by Gordon Moffat, made it to the fourth round of the cup before being pipped in extra-time by Annan Athletic.

Alan Gray’s Fort, who have bolstered their squad extensively this summer, will relish the chance to lock horns with a recognised name in Scottish football.

Borders bus trip for Golspie players

The bus will be booked, meanwhile, for Golspie Sutherland for their epic journey to Hawick Royal Albert, who have just been relegated from the East of Scotland League Second Division.

It will be a 10-and-a-half-hour round trip of more than 500 miles for Sutherland side Golspie, who under Mark McKernie finished sixth last term in the NCL.

These ties will be played on Saturday, September 2.

