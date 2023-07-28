Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent

High-speed connections among top items on home buyers wishlist.

By John Ross
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Internet speeds can affect house prices

Slow and unreliable internet connections can affect house sales according to an Inverness estate agent.

Superfast internet is among the top wishlist items for prospective buyers, along with a garden, room for a home office or study and open plan living.

Houses connected to a superfast network are sought after to ensure families can access online streaming and gaming as well as scrolling on social media.

But a slow and unreliable connection could keep a home on the market for longer and potentially impact its sale price, says Tailormade Moves.

Increasing house values

Full fibre provider CityFibre is also urging people to check available Wi-Fi services when they are house hunting.

More than 28,000 Inverness homes now have access to the CityFibre network in a £24.5 million project that began in 2019.

The city is set to become of the best connected in the UK. 

A recent study estimating that CityFibre’s full fibre rollout will bring £46m to Inverness in increased house value over a 15-year period.

Karine MacRae Simpson says Inverness is set to become one of the best digitally connected places in the country

Karine MacRae Simpson, director at Tailormade Moves, said: “Inverness is a desirable location for house buyers.

“As the gateway to the Highlands, the city has so much to offer from top quality restaurants to the Victorian Market, all a stone’s throw away from the amazing Scottish landscape.

“Thanks to CityFibre’s full fibre rollout in Inverness, the city is set to become one of the best digitally connected places in the country and there’s an opportunity for both property buyers and sellers to reap the rewards.”

Broadband access critical

Paul Wakefield, CityFibre’s senior partnership manager for Inverness, said the current generation of house hunters are seeking homes that will cater for ever increasing connectivity needs.

“Broadband access has become as critical to everyday life as heating and running water.

“Research has shown strong digital connectivity can increase the valuation of properties as well as bring a host of further economic benefits to local areas.

“By supporting an unhampered nationwide rollout, the UK government and regulator can ensure all households benefit, and no communities are left behind.”

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Irate' woman threw stone through ex's window
Karen Darke meets Paul Challice at the Morayvia museum.
Former coastguard left speechless by chance encounter with paralympian he helped rescue 30 years…
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely
A t-rex puppet
Inverness braces for monster invasion as Dinosaur World Live roars into Eden Court
Eastgate in Inverness where a disturbance took place this afternoon.
Emergency services rush to scene of 'disturbance' in Inverness
George Alagiah, right, died this week of bowel cancer. In Inverness, Iain Jack is highlighting the importance of early screening. Image: BBC/Bowel Cancer UK
George Alagiah death: Inverness bowel cancer survivor backs early screenings
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum 2023: Everything you need to know
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Moniack is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Picture shows; Clockwise from bottom left: the first group ever at Moniack, the centre's main building; Rachel Humphries, Moniack's current director.. Moniack Mhor writers' centre near Beauly. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 18/07/2023
Highland writers' centre Moniack Mhor celebrates 30 years nurturing national literary scene
A new parchment has been designed for Cabot Highlands' second course, which is currently being built. Image: Cabot Highlands
Cabot Highlands unveils expansions plans with aim of creating an 'awe-inspiring destination'