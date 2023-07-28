Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent

Slow and unreliable internet connections can affect house sales according to an Inverness estate agent.

Superfast internet is among the top wishlist items for prospective buyers, along with a garden, room for a home office or study and open plan living.

Houses connected to a superfast network are sought after to ensure families can access online streaming and gaming as well as scrolling on social media.

But a slow and unreliable connection could keep a home on the market for longer and potentially impact its sale price, says Tailormade Moves.

Increasing house values

Full fibre provider CityFibre is also urging people to check available Wi-Fi services when they are house hunting.

More than 28,000 Inverness homes now have access to the CityFibre network in a £24.5 million project that began in 2019.

The city is set to become of the best connected in the UK.

A recent study estimating that CityFibre’s full fibre rollout will bring £46m to Inverness in increased house value over a 15-year period.

Karine MacRae Simpson, director at Tailormade Moves, said: “Inverness is a desirable location for house buyers.

“As the gateway to the Highlands, the city has so much to offer from top quality restaurants to the Victorian Market, all a stone’s throw away from the amazing Scottish landscape.

“Thanks to CityFibre’s full fibre rollout in Inverness, the city is set to become one of the best digitally connected places in the country and there’s an opportunity for both property buyers and sellers to reap the rewards.”

Broadband access critical

Paul Wakefield, CityFibre’s senior partnership manager for Inverness, said the current generation of house hunters are seeking homes that will cater for ever increasing connectivity needs.

“Broadband access has become as critical to everyday life as heating and running water.

“Research has shown strong digital connectivity can increase the valuation of properties as well as bring a host of further economic benefits to local areas.

“By supporting an unhampered nationwide rollout, the UK government and regulator can ensure all households benefit, and no communities are left behind.”