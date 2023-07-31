Paul Third: Can Scottish clubs really unite for the common good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Can Scottish clubs really unite for the common good?

As European football threatens to fundamentally alter Scottish football the need for unity has never been greater.

Manchester City lifted the UEFA Champions League Trophy following victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June. Image: PA
By Paul Third

There has always been one fundamental truth when it comes to a bully. No matter how much they like to throw their weight around we all know there is someone bigger lurking round the corner.

Scottish football finds itself facing that reality as UEFA’s changing landscape threatens to change the dynamic of club football significantly.

Celtic and Rangers are the big two in Scottish football. They dominate the landscape from where trophies are handed out at the end of the season to commercial and broadcast discussions.

But in European terms, let’s be frank – they are small fish swimming with sharks. Every Scottish club is for that matter.

Scottish success in Europe is measured not by silverware

Sure, there’s the odd run to the latter stages of a European tournament with Rangers’ Europa League final appearance in 2022 the most recent.

It was a commendable effort but Scottish clubs reaching a European final are exceptional circumstances rather than routine.

There have been 10 finals in the history of European football contested by a Scottish club and you have to go back to 1983 for the last time a Scottish club won one of them.

Only three have taken place this millennium. That’s how far the pendulum has swung against even the biggest of clubs our country has to offer.

Celtic and Rangers may harbour a dream of winning the Europa or Conference League but they won’t be contesting a Champions League final anytime soon.

Those European playground bullies are just too big and too strong.

The height of Celtic and Rangers’ European ambition is to reach the group stages of the Champions League and they qualify for the knockout stage.

If they can do that it has been a successful campaign.

For the rest of Scotland’s European representatives the group stages of the Europa or Conference League is their holy grail.

How will Scotland adapt to increasing European demands?

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Europe is the be all and end all for the leading clubs in this country. There are untold riches on offer the likes of which Scottish football simply cannot offer.

But the pursuit of it could come at a significant cost for the game as a whole in Scotland.

That’s certainly the impression Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has left after the Dons official made a plea for clubs to act now to protect itself from UEFA’s expansion plans for its club competitions.

Bigger European leagues and more games is coming for participating clubs.

But in Scotland, while the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian all want to be invited to the party, the ramifications for our leagues could be seismic.

Logic dictates more games in one competition will lead to fewer games being played somewhere else.

That can only be achieved by changing or removing competitions.

Larger top-flight is the logical solution

So, what will the solution be in Scotland? Do we expand the Scottish Premiership to a 16-team league and play 30 games a season?

It seems a sensible option but there are a few questions – and all of them are financial.

For starters will clubs agree to have a smaller slice of the top-flight pie as a consequence of such a change?

Will club chairmen support only one visit from Celtic or Rangers to their stadium a season?

Perhaps more importantly, will the all-powerful TV companies accept only two guaranteed Celtic and Rangers meetings a season to show?

Winning the battle for the hearts and minds of Scottish clubs – many of which have miniscule to non-existent hopes of playing in Europe – is not going to be easy.

As we saw this summer already with the Conference League debacle, where a vote on the introduction of a proposed fifth tier in the game which would have included B teams was shelved due to strong sentiment against it, fans can be a powerful voice when united.

Burrows clearly hopes that same unity can be found within the boardrooms throughout the country.

