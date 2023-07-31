New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands

People last lived full-time on the islands almost 120 years ago.

By John Ross
Shiant Islands bothy
A montage of what the Shiant Islands bothy would look like alongside the existing bothy

A crowdfunding appeal is being re-launched to help install “a sustainable and eco-friendly haven” on the uninhabited Shiant Islands.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for two bothies on the islands off Lewis where the last human inhabitants left in 1905.

The Shiants are among the most important breeding colonies for seabirds in Europe, with some 300,000 nesting in summer.

Currently the only remaining building on the islands is a 150-year-old bothy used by the 40-50 visitors who arrive each year.

These include crofters, as well as groups of birdwatchers, archaeologists and geologists.

A modern way to visit the Shiants

The majority of visitors camp in tents, keeping the bothy as a separate communal space for meeting and cooking.

The proposed new ‘artist bothies’, each housing four people, will be built off-island and shipped to the Shiants to help maintain visitor facilities for the next 50 years.

A previous crowdfunding campaign in 2021 was unsuccessful.

But since then pledges of support amounting to around £100,000 have been received.

A new appeal will be launched on September 9, aiming to convert the pledges into cash to refurbish the existing structure and install the new bothies.

Tom Nicolson
Shiant Islands owner Tom Nicolson.

The islands were once owned by Whisky Galore author Compton MacKenzie. They were bought in 1937 by Nigel Nicolson, who became a writer, publisher and politician.

His son, Adam Nicolson, published the definitive book on the islands, Sea Room, in 2001.

Today, the Shiants are owned by Adam’s son, Tom Nicolson.

Tom says the project seeks to strike a balance between preserving the islands’ unspoiled beauty and providing a retreat for nature enthusiasts and adventurers.

“The Bothy project aims to create a sustainable and eco-friendly haven that fosters responsible exploration while safeguarding the Shiant Isles’ unique habitats and diverse birdlife.”

‘Inspiring’ support for Shiant bothies project

He said by contributing, supporters become part of a meaningful conservation effort to preserve the Shiants for generations.

He added: “We are grateful beyond measure for the incredible support we have received thus far.

“The response from nature enthusiasts, conservationists, and eco-tourism advocates has been truly inspiring.

“With the planning permission secured and the overwhelming interest, we are confident in achieving our fundraising goal and making the Shiant Isles Bothy Project an even greater success.”

The proposed units evolved from a network of off-grid artist residencies designed by artist Bobby Niven and architect Iain MacLeod.

Shiant Islands bothy
The existing bothy is 150 years old

Similar structures have been installed in places including Eigg, Inshriach, near Aviemore, and on Fair Isle.

The islands’ seabird population was once threatened by black rats, thought to have arrived from an 18th century shipwreck.

But in 2018, the Shiants were declared rat-free.

