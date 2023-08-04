Junior football: Dyce manager expecting competitive Premier League

The opening McBookie.com Premier League fixture is at Ian Mair Park on Saturday when Dyce meet Ellon United.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson, whose side won by a single goal at Sunnybank in their midweek League Cup opener, was relieved to get off to a winning start.

He said: “It was a good performance and a good win. They have brought a couple of good players in, they’re well organised and, although it was a tough test, I felt we controlled most of the game.

“We’re the only league game on Saturday and I’ve said to the boys, let’s try and get some points on the board and stay up near the top.

“It’s going to be a really competitive league this season and Culter are obviously the favourites.

“For our part, we finished third last season and we want to better that if we can and also try and pick up a cup.

“It’s a tough opener for us in the league. Keith’s teams are always well organised and they have some very good players. He’s done well since he came in and he’ll be looking to kick on in this campaign.”

Dyce have added Nikolas Wozniak from Culter, Jamie Brailsford (Colony Park), Dan Agnew (Stoneywood Parkvale), Dylan Souden (Montrose) and Nizam Abdnhul Kharim (Keith) while Craig Peters (Colony Park), Dean MacDonald (Ellon United) and Glen Donald (Inverurie Locos) have moved on.

United boss Keith McHattie watched his charges recover from a 3-0 deficit to salvage a point in their League Cup clash at Stoneywood Parkvale on Tuesday and is hoping for a better outcome tomorrow.

He said: “We lost some poor goals in midweek and to get a point after being three down was a relief and keeps us in with a shout of progressing to the knockout stages.

“Dyce got the better of us in both games last season so hopefully we can return the favour this time. Our aim this season has to be progression and consistency.

“There are stronger teams than us over the course of the season but in the cup competitions, we’ll be looking for decent runs.

“Dyce are well organised and play with a high energy but if we get an opportunity, we’ve got to be clinical and take it and make ourselves competitive.

“I’m looking forward to the expanded league, the more teams the better.”

On the signing front, in addition to Dean MacDonald, Ellon have added Ross Connon, Ben Milne, keeper Elliot Wills and Martyn Kidd.

Elsewhere, the Grill League Cup group action continues with holders Culter travelling to Newmachar United in Group 5 while the Lochside Park side are on home soil again, this time against Banks o’ Dee JFC.

Stonehaven get their season under way when Stoneywood Parkvale visit Glenury Park in Group 1 and it’s a welcome return for Hall Russell United following their season-long sabbatical when they host Sunnybank in Group 8.

In Group 4, Bridge of Don Thistle’s match with Banchory St Ternan has been switched to Milton Park while East End, who lost to the Jags in midweek, host Glentanar.