Junior football: Dyce make winning start to new Premier League campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Dyce make winning start to new Premier League campaign

The Ian Mair Park side ran out 2-0 winners against Ellon United.

By Dave Macdermid
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Second-half goals from Darren Reid and Dan Agnew gave Dyce victory over Ellon United at Ian Mair Park to see Alfie Youngson’s side get their Premier League campaign off to a winning start.

With 20 minutes remaining, Reid’s back post header broke the deadlock and six minutes later a fabulous left-foot strike into the top corner from former Stoneywood Parkvale man Agnew doubled the advantage.

The Dyce manager is content at the way his charges have started the season.

Youngson said: “I thought we were worthy winners against a really good Ellon team and it’s another clean sheet which is encouraging.

“Apart from one save that you would expect him to make, our keeper Morgan Cook did not have a lot to do.”

Saturday was the first of a trio of home games in a week for Dyce. A point tomorrow evening against Cruden Bay will see them qualify from Group 8 of the Grill League Cup and then the welcome newly-promoted Rothie Rovers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youngson added: “Our short term aim was to get off to a winning start in the league and qualify for the quarter finals of the League Cup so we’re on track.

“It’s a tough start, there are easier teams to face than Ellon and I do think Rothie will be up there at the top end of the table so we’re under no illusions as to how hard it will be and they will take points off a lot of teams.”

Bridge of Don Thistle defeat Saints

In the Grill League Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle made it two wins out of two in Group 4 with Adam Joji and Cammy Bowden hitting the net against Banchory St Ternan while at New Advocates Park, East End ran out 4-0 victors at the expense of Glentanar.

In Group 5, holders Culter won 7-1 at Newmachar United with Cammy Fraser (4), Craig MacAskill (2) and Ryan Smart on target and Calum Reid notching the consolation for United.

At Lochside Park, Hermes crushed Banks o’ Dee JFC 8-2 with goals from Jack Craig (4), Callum Youngson (2, 1 pen), Brunon Paszkiewicz and Ben Marr while Scott Coull and Jack McCormick scored for the visitors.

Hall Russell United returned to action with a Group 8 home defeat at the hands of Sunnybank. Scott Burnett (2), Adam Reid and Ciaran Bloomer were on the mark while in Group 1 at Glenury Park, doubles from Nicky Gordon and Keith Horne gave Stonehaven a comfortable win over Stoneywood Parkvale.

Islavale top Group 3 with a Brodie Christie brace and a Robert Scott effort securing the win at Forres Thistle, while goals from Keiran Duffy (2), Euan Logan, Nathan Grant, Robbie Lean and Charlie Fonweban saw Nairn St Ninian win 6-2 at Whitehills with Tito Silva and Godvin Aluka scoring for the hosts.

Rothie Rovers continued their impressive start in Group 2 with a 5-3 success at Colony Park.

Stuart Hodge, Ryan Walker, Jamie McKinnon, Craig Smith and Shaun Faskin were all on the scoresheet with Taylor Mason (2) and Stevie Livingstone replying.

There were hat-tricks from Callum Kelly and Jake McDonald as Maud hit eight without response at Cruden Bay with Mark Stainton and Josh Arthurs also on the mark.

Longside defeated Fraserburgh United 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent Group 6 record and Adam Cross (2), George Mead and Arran Smith were the scorers in Buchanhaven Hearts triumph over Deveronside.

Dufftown and Burghead Thistle head Group 7 after both won again. A Kris Duncan treble, a Euan Simpson double and Logan Grant did the damage for the former at New Elgin while Jamie Davidson and Harry Allen were the Jags marksmen at home to Lossiemouth United.

Tomorrow evening sees Stoneywood Parkvale host returning Sunnybank in the McBookie.com Premier League while elsewhere the group stages of the Grill League Cup are completed.

A point will be sufficient for reigning champions Culter to qualify from Group 5 when they face Hermes at Crombie Park while at Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee JFC take on Newmachar United.

In Group 4, Bridge of Don Thistle make the short journey to Glentanar knowing a share of the spoils will see them through while East End go to Banchory St Ternan.

Longside, who go to Deveronside, are in the Group 6 driving seat with Fraserburgh United welcoming Buchanhaven Hearts and in Group 3, Islavale need a point at home to Whitehills with Forres Thistle at Nairn St. Ninian.

Stonehaven also require a point to progress in Group 1 away to Ellon United, as do Rothie Rovers in Group 2 at home to Cruden Bay with Maud at home to Colony Park.

At Westburn Park, it’s a winner takes all Group 7 showdown when Dufftown meet Burghead Thistle while New Elgin are on the road at Lossiemouth United. All games kick off at 7.30pm.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Dyce 2-0 Ellon United

GRILL LEAGUE CUP SECTION MATCHES

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 Banchory St. Ternan

Buchanhaven Hearts 4-0 Deveronside

Burghead Thistle 2-0 Lossiemouth United

Colony Park 3-5 Rothie Rovers

Cruden Bay 0-8 Maud

East End 4-0 Glentanar

Forres Thistle 0-3 Islavale

Hall Russell United 0-4 Sunnybank

Hermes 8-2 Banks O’Dee JFC

Longside 2-0 Fraserburgh United

New Elgin 0-6 Dufftown

Newmachar United 1-7 Culter

Stonehaven 4-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

Whitehills 2-6 Nairn St. Ninian

 

More from Scottish Football

CR0030214 Pictures from Dyce v Buchanhaven Hearts in the Scottish Junior Cup at Ian Mair Park Dyce. Goal, 2-0 as Dyce Juniors Nick Gray, centre, celebrates scoring the second goal Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media Taken..............21/8/21
Junior football: Dyce manager expecting competitive Premier League
Jordan MacRae, left, celebrates after opening the scoring for Brora Rangers. Images: Jasperimage
SPFL Trust Trophy: Aberdeen B to face Peterhead after beating Brora Rangers on penalties
At the back of this group with the kids ages from six to nine are, from left: Dylan Davidson, Rachael Prideuex and Liam Mackinnon, who are young leaders from High Life Highland, beside Rangers coach Allan Milne, Alex McLeish, Marvin Andrews and Rangers coach Connor Wright. Images: Alyn Gunn/Thurso Football Academy
Rangers legends make special trip to coach kids in Thurso
Manchester City lifted the UEFA Champions League Trophy following victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June. Image: PA
Paul Third: Can Scottish clubs really unite for the common good?
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter win Jim McPherson Trophy with 4-1 win against Rothie Rovers
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows: Scottish football needs to act
Culter celebrate winning the NRJFA Premier Division in April. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter looking to build on historic season as new campaign gets under…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Luncarty Scottish Cup tie 'bigger than final' for proud Loch Ness FC
CR0042842, Danny Law, Aberdeen. The McLeman Cup final - Culter v Stonehaven at Spain Park, Aberdeen. Picture of winners Culter Friday, May 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North sides discover Scottish Cup and Women's Scottish Cup preliminary round opponents
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig…