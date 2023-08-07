Junior football: Dyce make winning start to new Premier League campaign

Second-half goals from Darren Reid and Dan Agnew gave Dyce victory over Ellon United at Ian Mair Park to see Alfie Youngson’s side get their Premier League campaign off to a winning start.

With 20 minutes remaining, Reid’s back post header broke the deadlock and six minutes later a fabulous left-foot strike into the top corner from former Stoneywood Parkvale man Agnew doubled the advantage.

The Dyce manager is content at the way his charges have started the season.

Youngson said: “I thought we were worthy winners against a really good Ellon team and it’s another clean sheet which is encouraging.

“Apart from one save that you would expect him to make, our keeper Morgan Cook did not have a lot to do.”

Saturday was the first of a trio of home games in a week for Dyce. A point tomorrow evening against Cruden Bay will see them qualify from Group 8 of the Grill League Cup and then the welcome newly-promoted Rothie Rovers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youngson added: “Our short term aim was to get off to a winning start in the league and qualify for the quarter finals of the League Cup so we’re on track.

“It’s a tough start, there are easier teams to face than Ellon and I do think Rothie will be up there at the top end of the table so we’re under no illusions as to how hard it will be and they will take points off a lot of teams.”

Bridge of Don Thistle defeat Saints

In the Grill League Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle made it two wins out of two in Group 4 with Adam Joji and Cammy Bowden hitting the net against Banchory St Ternan while at New Advocates Park, East End ran out 4-0 victors at the expense of Glentanar.

In Group 5, holders Culter won 7-1 at Newmachar United with Cammy Fraser (4), Craig MacAskill (2) and Ryan Smart on target and Calum Reid notching the consolation for United.

At Lochside Park, Hermes crushed Banks o’ Dee JFC 8-2 with goals from Jack Craig (4), Callum Youngson (2, 1 pen), Brunon Paszkiewicz and Ben Marr while Scott Coull and Jack McCormick scored for the visitors.

Hall Russell United returned to action with a Group 8 home defeat at the hands of Sunnybank. Scott Burnett (2), Adam Reid and Ciaran Bloomer were on the mark while in Group 1 at Glenury Park, doubles from Nicky Gordon and Keith Horne gave Stonehaven a comfortable win over Stoneywood Parkvale.

Islavale top Group 3 with a Brodie Christie brace and a Robert Scott effort securing the win at Forres Thistle, while goals from Keiran Duffy (2), Euan Logan, Nathan Grant, Robbie Lean and Charlie Fonweban saw Nairn St Ninian win 6-2 at Whitehills with Tito Silva and Godvin Aluka scoring for the hosts.

Rothie Rovers continued their impressive start in Group 2 with a 5-3 success at Colony Park.

Stuart Hodge, Ryan Walker, Jamie McKinnon, Craig Smith and Shaun Faskin were all on the scoresheet with Taylor Mason (2) and Stevie Livingstone replying.

There were hat-tricks from Callum Kelly and Jake McDonald as Maud hit eight without response at Cruden Bay with Mark Stainton and Josh Arthurs also on the mark.

Longside defeated Fraserburgh United 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent Group 6 record and Adam Cross (2), George Mead and Arran Smith were the scorers in Buchanhaven Hearts triumph over Deveronside.

Dufftown and Burghead Thistle head Group 7 after both won again. A Kris Duncan treble, a Euan Simpson double and Logan Grant did the damage for the former at New Elgin while Jamie Davidson and Harry Allen were the Jags marksmen at home to Lossiemouth United.

Tomorrow evening sees Stoneywood Parkvale host returning Sunnybank in the McBookie.com Premier League while elsewhere the group stages of the Grill League Cup are completed.

A point will be sufficient for reigning champions Culter to qualify from Group 5 when they face Hermes at Crombie Park while at Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee JFC take on Newmachar United.

In Group 4, Bridge of Don Thistle make the short journey to Glentanar knowing a share of the spoils will see them through while East End go to Banchory St Ternan.

Longside, who go to Deveronside, are in the Group 6 driving seat with Fraserburgh United welcoming Buchanhaven Hearts and in Group 3, Islavale need a point at home to Whitehills with Forres Thistle at Nairn St. Ninian.

Stonehaven also require a point to progress in Group 1 away to Ellon United, as do Rothie Rovers in Group 2 at home to Cruden Bay with Maud at home to Colony Park.

At Westburn Park, it’s a winner takes all Group 7 showdown when Dufftown meet Burghead Thistle while New Elgin are on the road at Lossiemouth United. All games kick off at 7.30pm.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Dyce 2-0 Ellon United

GRILL LEAGUE CUP SECTION MATCHES

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 Banchory St. Ternan

Buchanhaven Hearts 4-0 Deveronside

Burghead Thistle 2-0 Lossiemouth United

Colony Park 3-5 Rothie Rovers

Cruden Bay 0-8 Maud

East End 4-0 Glentanar

Forres Thistle 0-3 Islavale

Hall Russell United 0-4 Sunnybank

Hermes 8-2 Banks O’Dee JFC

Longside 2-0 Fraserburgh United

New Elgin 0-6 Dufftown

Newmachar United 1-7 Culter

Stonehaven 4-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

Whitehills 2-6 Nairn St. Ninian