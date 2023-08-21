Junior football: Hermes impress in victory against East End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Hermes impress in victory against East End

Paul Esslemont, Jack Craig, Luke Barbour and Callum Youngson were on target for Hermes.

By Dave Macdermid
Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue), right.
Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue), right.

East End are still looking for their first McBookie.com Premier League point of the season after they went down 4-0 to Hermes at Lochside Park.

Paul Esslemont, Jack Craig, Luke Barbour all scored in the first period before Callum Youngson fired home a great volley after the break and manager Steve Watson felt the performance was more like the levels he’s looking for.

He said: “It was more like our normal selves and we kept possession really well and looked solid as a unit.

“I said beforehand it was important to keep a clean sheet, which we achieved, and scored some very good goals too.

“Luke Barbour scored with an excellent header and Jack Craig looked like being back to the form we expect from him so very please.

“Tomorrow against Fraserburgh United will be a big game for both sides and they’re a bit of an unknown quantity but we do know it’ll be very tough but if we turn up again the way we did on Saturday, we’ll do okay.

“Joe Burr, who has been magnificent for us, is unfortunately away, but hopefully we’ll have a new signing in place for the game.”

It was an eightsome reel for champions Culter against Nairn St Ninian, with Jack Henderson grabbing his first hat-trick for the Crombie Park side since joining from Banks o’ Dee. Cammy Fraser fired a brace with Ryan Smart, Ross Clark and Jordan Cromar also on target.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce led through Micheal Bruce’s opening half strike against Stoneywood Parkvale before Gavin Byars struck twice late on to seal the three points.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven and Sunnybank shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw that saw all the goals coming in the second half. Jack Craigie put the visitors in front before Rob Armstrong and Ronan Masson scored for Hive, only for Adam Reid to level matters.

At Rothienorman, Rothie Rovers led through first-half goals from Ryan Walker and Tom Ward into stoppage time before efforts from Daniel Mair and Scot McLeod gave Buchanhaven Hearts a share of the spoils while Bridge of Don Thistle had Ross Forsyth to thank for scoring the only goal of the game at Maud.

Colony Park and Fraserburgh United shared six goals in Inverurie and Ellon United defeated Newmachar United 2-0 at The Meadows with efforts from Scott Gray and Joey Airens.

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee JFC left it late before getting the better of Forres Thistle at Spain Park. Cammy Grant and Neil Owen were on target for the visitors with Charlie Rothnie, Jake Blackwood and Harry Woods with the late winner to clinch all three points for the home side.

Deveronside top the table on goal difference with Jody Munro (2) and Kevin Thomson on target at home to Burgead Thistle while Dufftown were 6-2 victors at home to Glentanar.

Hall Russell United picked up their first victory on their return in style, hammering Cruden Bay 8-1 at home with goals from Aiden Gray, Jay Neil, Flynn Clark, Liam Smith, Tyler Reid, Dylan Goate, Brandon Fullerton and Greg Hay while Ross Fiske’s treble was the highlight of the day as Lossiemouth United crushed Whitehills 7-1 with Alex Matczak, Ally Bellingham and a James Johnstone double, including a penalty, completing the scoring.

At Davidson Park, Longside and New Elgin played out a goalless draw while at Milton Park, Kurtis Turek and Calan Anderson both found the net to see Banchory St Ternan take the points at the expense of Islavale.

Tomorrow evening sees the final round of midweek matches with a programme of league games scheduled with Culter looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face Rothie Rovers for the second time already this season, this time at home.

Bridge of Don Thistle make the very short journey to New Advocates Park to meet East End while Sunnybank are on the road at Newmachar United.

At Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven versus Stoneywood Parkvale while in Inverurie, Colony Park play Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the Championship, early pacesetters Deveronside welcome Cruden Bay, Banks o’ Dee JFC are at Woodside to meet Glentanar and Forres Thistle entertain New Elgin.

In the other games, Banchory St. Ternan are at home to Hall Russell United, Dufftown visit Burghead Thistle, Islavale face Lossiemouth United at Simpson Park and Longside go to Whitehills with all games kicking-off at 7pm.

 

PREMIER LEAGUE: Colony Park 3-3 Fraserburgh United, Culter 8-0 Nairn St Ninian, Dyce 3-0 Stoneywood Parkvale, Ellon United 2-0 Newmachar United, Hermes 4-0 East End, Maud 0-1 Bridge of Don Thistle, Rothie Rovers 2-2 Buchanhaven Hearts, Stonehaven 2-2 Sunnybank.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan 2-0 Islavale, Banks o’ Dee JFC 3-2 Forres Thistle, Deveronside 3-0 Burghead Thistle, Dufftown 6-2 Glentanar, Hall Russell United 8-1 Cruden Bay, Longside 0-0 New Elgin, Lossiemouth United 7-1 Whitehills.

