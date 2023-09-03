Golspie Sutherland advance in Scottish Cup, but Fort William suffer 10-1 rout

Golspie Sutherland’s epic road trip to the Borders ended in a 2-1 Scottish Cup victory against hosts Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday.

Mark McKernie’s North Caledonian League side, who have three points from their first two league games, were up against the seventh-placed team in the East of Scotland Third Division in the second preliminary round.

The 526-mile round trip from Sutherland to Albert Park was certainly a long haul, but Korbyn Cameron gave Golspie the lead after half an hour.

A second booking for Hawick’s Jack Mcalpine just before the break gave the visitors a lift as he saw red.

However, Hawick pulled the tie level on 55 minutes when Davy Scholtes met a cross from Greg Ford to beat goalkeeper Leo Shearer.

The game was in the balance, but Golspie earned the win when Mark MacKenzie pounced on a loose ball to bury it.

Fort take lead before Bankies hit 10

It was a night to forget for Fort William in the Scottish Cup as they crashed to a 10-1 home defeat against West of Scotland Premier Division visitors Clydebank in the Scottish Cup second preliminary round.

In a match moved to night-time at Claggan Park due to the annual Ben Race at the same venue earlier in the day, there was plenty of interest around this fixture.

Martin Munro gave Alan Gray’s team the lead after 13 minutes, but Nicky Little levelled from the spot three minutes later.

A Matt Niven goal, a Thomas Collins brace, another from Little, and one from Australia-bound Ciaran Mulcahy had the Bankies 6-1 in front at half-time.

A terrific free-kick from Little early in the second half took his club-goal tally to 150 as the goal kept raining in.

Further goals from Lee Gallacher, Larry McMahon and Mulcahy took Clydebank to double-digits.

This was always going to be a tough task for Fort against a team who two years ago knocked Elgin City and Clyde out of the competition.

Eight-goal thriller at Invergordon

There were plenty of big games in the North Caledonian League too, none more so than the meeting of champions Loch Ness away to last year’s runners-up Invergordon.

This match back at the Recreation Grounds came just a week after Loch Ness won 2-0 against the Football Times Cup holders, so could they do the double, this time for league points?

Bradi Hulme gave Invergordon an early lead, but Allan MacPhee swiftly levelled.

Stuart Leslie restored the home team’s advantage before a Jamie Fraser double before half-time put Loch Ness 3-2 ahead.

When Liam Taylor scored another for the visitors, it might have seemed to be over, but Invergordon displayed their battling qualities as goals from Callum Murray and Calum Neil earned them a fine 4-4 draw.

Five-star Halkirk are joint-leaders

Elsewhere, Halkirk United moved joint-top with Fort William with two wins from two as they stormed to an impressive 5-0 victory against St Duthus.

Bonar Bridge continue to impress as they also moved on to six points thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Alness United, while Inverness Athletic and Clachnacuddin A drew 1-1 at North Kessock.

Orkney moved off the foot of the table in some style as they were 6-0 home victors against Thurso.