Golspie Sutherland advance in Scottish Cup, but Fort William suffer 10-1 rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Golspie Sutherland advance in Scottish Cup, but Fort William suffer 10-1 rout

Mark MacKenzie's goal secures Sutherland side's win down in Hawick, while the West Highlanders are crushed by Clydebank.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Clydebank's Ciaran Mulcahy, who netted a double against Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Clydebank's Ciaran Mulcahy, who netted a double against Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Golspie Sutherland’s epic road trip to the Borders ended in a 2-1 Scottish Cup victory against hosts Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday.

Mark McKernie’s North Caledonian League side, who have three points from their first two league games, were up against the seventh-placed team in the East of Scotland Third Division in the second preliminary round.

The 526-mile round trip from Sutherland to Albert Park was certainly a long haul, but Korbyn Cameron gave Golspie the lead after half an hour.

A second booking for Hawick’s Jack Mcalpine just before the break gave the visitors a lift as he saw red.

However, Hawick pulled the tie level on 55 minutes when Davy Scholtes met a cross from Greg Ford to beat goalkeeper Leo Shearer.

The game was in the balance, but Golspie earned the win when Mark MacKenzie pounced on a loose ball to bury it.

Fort take lead before Bankies hit 10

It was a night to forget for Fort William in the Scottish Cup as they crashed to a 10-1 home defeat against West of Scotland Premier Division visitors Clydebank in the Scottish Cup second preliminary round.

In a match moved to night-time at Claggan Park due to the annual Ben Race at the same venue earlier in the day, there was plenty of interest around this fixture.

Martin Munro gave Alan Gray’s team the lead after 13 minutes, but Nicky Little levelled from the spot three minutes later.

Fort’s Martin Munro tries to escape the attention of Clydebank’s Nicky Low as he lines up to score. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

A Matt Niven goal, a Thomas Collins brace, another from Little, and one from Australia-bound Ciaran Mulcahy had the Bankies 6-1 in front at half-time.

A terrific free-kick from Little early in the second half took his club-goal tally to 150 as the goal kept raining in.

Further goals from Lee Gallacher, Larry McMahon and Mulcahy took Clydebank to double-digits.

This was always going to be a tough task for Fort against a team who two years ago knocked Elgin City and Clyde out of the competition.

A brief moment of celebration for the Fort players and fans as they went one up with a Martin Munro goal against Clydebank.  Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Eight-goal thriller at Invergordon

There were plenty of big games in the North Caledonian League too, none more so than the meeting of champions Loch Ness away to last year’s runners-up Invergordon.

This match back at the Recreation Grounds came just a week after Loch Ness won 2-0 against the Football Times Cup holders, so could they do the double, this time for league points?

Bradi Hulme gave Invergordon an early lead, but Allan MacPhee swiftly levelled.

Stuart Leslie restored the home team’s advantage before a Jamie Fraser double before half-time put Loch Ness 3-2 ahead.

When Liam Taylor scored another for the visitors, it might have seemed to be over, but Invergordon displayed their battling qualities as goals from Callum Murray and Calum Neil earned them a fine 4-4 draw.

Five-star Halkirk are joint-leaders

Elsewhere, Halkirk United moved joint-top with Fort William with two wins from two as they stormed to an impressive 5-0 victory against St Duthus.

Bonar Bridge continue to impress as they also moved on to six points thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Alness United, while Inverness Athletic and Clachnacuddin A drew 1-1 at North Kessock.

Orkney moved off the foot of the table in some style as they were 6-0 home victors against Thurso.

More from Scottish Football

Cammy Fraser celebrates his opening goal with his Culter team-mates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter boss delighted after reaching Scottish Cup first round
The Culter FC squad for the 2023-24 season. Image supplied by Culter FC.
Culter FC hoping to attract bumper crowd at Crombie Park for Scottish Cup tie
Golspie's Robbie Murray comes under pressure from Fort William's Damien Paluga in the visitors' 3-1 Football Times Cup win at Claggan Park last week. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William aim to stun Clydebank in night-time Scottish Cup tie, while Golspie Sutherland…
Bonar Bridge, who are into the semi-finals of the Football Times Cup after a 2-0 win against St Duthus at the weekend. Image: Bonar Bridge FC
North Caledonian League: Bonar Bridge stun Tain St Duthus to book spot in Football…
Sam Muirhead was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Juniors: Bridge of Don Thistle through to last four of Grill League Cup
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after Invergordon's 2022 league title win.
North Caledonian League: Invergordon eager to kick-start campaign in Football Times Cup
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns.
North Region Junior football: Bosses' thoughts as Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle…
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen's youngsters
Avoch defeated Wick Groats to lift the Highland Amateur Cup on Saturday. Image: James Gunn
Avoch have the edge to win seventh Highland Amateur Cup
Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue), right.
Junior football: Hermes impress in victory against East End