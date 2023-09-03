Culter boss delighted after reaching Scottish Cup first round

Culter progressed to the first round of the Scottish Cup after an excellent and deserved 3-2 Crombie Park victory over East of Scotland outfit Blackburn United.

First-half strikes from Cammy Fraser and Ross Clark put the home side in a commanding position at the break but the second half was only a couple of minutes old when Laurie Devine pulled one back for United.

Clark settled the home team’s nerves with his second late on with a fabulous finish but in time added on Devine made it 3-2 with a scrappy finish.

Culter boss Lee Youngson said: “We’re delighted to progress to the next round and in the first half, although we scored twice and should have had a third.

“In the second half we conceded really early, not something we do often when 2-0 ahead, so that was disappointing but this team has a habit of knowing how to win games when we’re not at it, and that’s exactly what we did.

Here's a reminder of your confirmed full-time scores from yesterday's Preliminary Round Two action 🏆 The 26 winners will enter tonight's First Round draw, which is live on the Scottish Cup YouTube channel from 7.30pm.#ScottishCup — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 3, 2023

“Blackburn had some good players, they popped the ball about well and had a quick energetic front three.

“But we created the better opportunities and deserved to progress, to do that without playing our best is pleasing.

“Richie Petrie was our best player, he led by example again and read the game superbly throughout, but that’s just Richie, we’ve come to expect that from him as it’s not often he doesn’t deliver in the big games.

“Ross Clark was a handful, again like Richie he’s such as important player for us and always pops up with important goals.

“It’s not easy to start a season well on the back of such a successful campaign.

“You can often get a group that takes a bit of time to get going, or perhaps the motivation drops a little.

“I can’t question that with this group so far, we’ve won 10 from 10 and been worthy of every win.

“However, I expect our levels to go up again, we’re pleased at the moment, but I’m not interested in staying still.

We’ve got to keep adding to the performances, working tirelessly at training and coming out with results and performances.

“We saw the power of the Peterculter as a village on Saturday, we had excellent support so fingers crossed we continue to get the support to spur us on.”

Mixed fortunes for north-east sides

The opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup produced its usual mix of results with some notable performances from north-east sides, including Dyce, who hit six without reply at Newmains United, including five for Gavin Byars and a Kyle Douglas counter.

Manager Alfie Youngson said:“Gavin scored a couple of worldies but also a couple of scrappy goals which, as a striker, you need for your goal tally.

“You don’t normally go to Glasgow and expect to win so comfortably.”

In the second round, which is on October 7, Dyce are again on their travels at Finnart.

Hermes recovered from an interval deficit to defeat Armadale Thistle 3-1 at Lochside Park with Brunon Paszkiewicz (2) and Connor McKenzie cancelling out Robert Feeney’s spot kick and manager Steve Watson was pleased that his players took heed of their interval instructions.

He said: “We were too safe in the first half and didn’t make use of the possession we had so we told them to get further up the park and play a bit quicker and they took that on board.”

Hermes reward for the win is a home tie against unbeaten Beith, who narrowly put them out of the competition last season.

Nicky Gordon’s early goal put Stonehaven through against Kirriemuir Thistle at Glenury Park and they now travel to Camelon.

Hive boss Martyn Rollo said: “Nicky has been class all season and we were dominant in that first half.

“They had nothing to lose and the second half was a bit scrappy but both keepers had some good saves.”

A Stuart Hodge double and a Lewis Hendry effort gave Rothie Rovers a 3-1 success at Coupar Angus, and manager Kevin Beaton said: “We were quite comfortable to be honest, they are a very young side.

“We now go to Colony Park in the next round and although we beat them in the League Cup, we know it’ll be tough.”

After a goalless 90 minutes at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle edged it 4-3 on penalties at the expense of Maryhill to set up a home clash with Irvine Meadow and manager Lewis Muirhead is delighted to see so many of north-east teams progress.

He said: “It’s great to see so many of our sides representing the north east in the second round of the national competition.

“As far as the game goes our keeper Ross Salmon is the reason we kept a clean sheet and the same goes for their goalie, they both played very well.

“We did our homework on Maryhill and we were disciplined and we’ll do our homework for the Irvine Victoria game.”

East End also needed spot kicks at Stoneyburn which they won 4-2 after the game had finished 1-apiece and they now entertain East Kilbride Thistle in the next round.

In the all local ties, Stoneywood Parkvale won 6-1 at Cruden Bay, Deveronside’s Rory Matheson scored twice late on at Glentanar to take it to penalties, which the Banffers won 4-3.

Hall Russell United won 4-3 on spot kicks after a goalless draw at Lossiemouth United, Colony Park won 2-1 at Longside and New Elgin were beaten 4-1 at home by Banks o’ Dee JFC.

Robert Forsyth was on target for the home side with Finn Kemlo, Harry Woods, Callum Nicol and Fraser Reid the Dee marksmen.

Sunnybank led at the break at Hurlford United through Adam Reid before the Ayrshire side won 3-2 with Reid on the mark again.

At Milton Park, Banchory St. Ternan were swamped by Maybole, who scored eight without response while neither Buchanhaven Hearts nor Ardeer Thistle could find the net in normal time, the Jags progressing 5-4 on penalties.

A Ryan MacBean goal was not enough to prevent Burghead Thistle from going down 3-1 at home to Lesmahagow, Lochee Harp won at Dufftown and Downfield proved too strong for Ellon United at The Meadows, winning 3-1 with Callum Tremaine on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Neil Moir put Forres Thistle in front before Letham scored five, Fraserburgh United went down to Shotts Bon Accord, as did Nairn St. Ninian at home to Ardrossan Winton Rovers and Maud, who had Kian McCredie on the mark in the Pleasure Park match against Dundee Violet.

Islavale went out 7-6 on penalties at the hands of Greenock after the game ended 2-2 with Brodie Christie and Matty Nicol scoring for Vale and Greg Wood’s opener for Newmachar United couldn’t stop Vale of Leven from winning 2-1.

At Whitehills, Tito Silva hit a brace as the home side lost 7-2 to Caledonian Locomotives.

Results

SCOTTISH CUP – Second preliminary round: Culter 3-2 Blackburn United.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – First round: Banchory St. Ternan 0-8 Maybole, Bridge of Don Thistle 0-0 Maryhill (4-3 p), Buchanhaven Hearts 0-0 Ardeer Thistle (4-5 p), Burghead Thistle 1-3 Lesmahagow, Coupar Angus 1-3 Rothie Rovers, Cruden Bay 1-6 Stoneywood Parkvale, Dufftown 0-3 Lochee Harp, Ellon United 1-3 Dundee Downfield, Forres Thistle 1-5 Letham, Fraserburgh United 1-4 Shotts Bon Accord, Glentanar 2-2 Deveronside (3-4 p), Hermes 3-1 Armadale Thistle, Hurlford United 3-2 Sunnybank, Islavale 2-2 Greenock (6-7 p), Longside 1-2 Colony Park, Lossiemouth United 0-0 Hall Russell United (3-4 p), Maud 1-4 Dundee Violet, Nairn St. Ninian 0-4 Ardrossan Winton Rovers, New Elgin 1-4 Banks O’Dee JFC, Newmains United 0-6 Dyce, Stonehaven 1-0 Kirriemuir Thistle, Stoneyburn 1-1 East End (2-4 p), Vale of Leven 2-1 Newmachar United, Whitehills 2-7 Caledonian Locomotives.