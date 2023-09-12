Gallery: All smiles as Scotland and England rekindle their rivalry in Glasgow for anniversary friendly

Scotland and England fans gathered in Glasgow as football fever swept the city for friendly of the Auld Enemy.

The sold-out signs have been posted for months ahead of the meeting of Steve Clarke’s Scotland and England, led by manager Gareth Southgate, at the National Stadium.

The friendly is to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the oldest international fixture in football – and supporters of both sides enjoyed the build-up before the big game.

Scotland are undefeated in 11 qualifiers –the longest run in Europe and have won their last five consecutive matches in all competitions, all while netting two goals in each game – for the first time since November 1949.