Gallery: All smiles as Scotland and England rekindle their rivalry in Glasgow for anniversary friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Gallery: All smiles as Scotland and England rekindle their rivalry in Glasgow for anniversary friendly

Fans and players of both nations come together for 150th anniversary game at Hampden.

Scotland fans enjoyed the atmosphere in the build-up to the 150th anniversary game against England. Image: SNS
Scotland fans enjoyed the atmosphere in the build-up to the 150th anniversary game against England. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Scotland and England fans gathered in Glasgow as football fever swept the city for friendly of the Auld Enemy.

The sold-out signs have been posted for months ahead of the meeting of Steve Clarke’s Scotland and England, led by manager Gareth Southgate, at the National Stadium.

The friendly is to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the oldest international fixture in football – and supporters of both sides enjoyed the build-up before the big game.

Scotland are undefeated in 11 qualifiers –the longest run in Europe and have won their last five consecutive matches in all competitions, all while netting two goals in each game – for the first time since November 1949.

Scotland fans gather in Glasgow before the match. Image: SNS
England fans also enjoyed the festivities in the build-up to the big game. Image: SNS
The party was in full swing early in Glasgow. Image: SNS
Former ScotlandiInternational Christian Dailly was a guest at Saltire Square. Image: SNS
Fans gathered at Saltire Square before the game. Image: SNS
MP Ian Blackford was among the Tartan Army members at Hampden for the game. Image: SNS
Scotland’s Andy Robertson and England’s Jordan Henderson, former clubmates at Liverpool, enjoyed a joke on the pitch before the game. Image: SNS
England coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with Scotland legend Ally McCoist before the game. Image: SNS
The Tartan Army soon assembled inside Hampden before the game. Image: SNS
England fans also turned out in force to cheer on their side. Image: SNS

More from Scottish Football

Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch for Scotland during the Euros 2024 qualifiers
Willie Miller: However England friendly pans out, Steve Clarke's Scotland have surely earned respect…
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Scotland have bridged the international gap under Steve Clarke
Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 1-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Renaissance man Steve Clarke has made Scotland easy to love again
Stonehaven's Clark Robertson and Hermes' Callum Innes challenge for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Grant Mitchell has lead role as Hermes edge Stonehaven in North Regional Cup
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson
North Caledonian League: Fort William come from behind to maintain perfect start
John McGinn celebrates after making it 3-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: John McGinn is the driving force behind rejuvenated national team
A triumphant Joe Harper races upfield after notching Aberdeen's equaliser at Pittodrie against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Joe Harper: Eintracht Frankfurt were relentless when Aberdeen met them in 1979 - and…
Bobby Breen and son Robbie Breen, who are part of a new-look management set-up at Bonar Bridge. Image: Bonar Bridge FC.
North Caledonian League: Bobby Breen praises reaction from Bonar Bridge squad following excellent start
Hermes and Stonehaven met in the North Regional Cup last year. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Junior football: Stonehaven expecting tough test against Hermes
Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women's domestic game is making sustainable progress

Conversation