Scotland v England: Jude Bellingham the star of the show as Scots lose 3-1 to Auld Enemy

Scotland were outclassed in losing their Hampden friendly with fierce rivals England 3-1 on Tuesday, as Norway ensured their Euro 2024 qualifying effort is not quite signed and sealed yet.

It could have been a historic night at the national stadium, with Steve Clarke’s Dark Blues coming into the bounce game against the Auld Enemy – to mark the 150th anniversary of the teams’ first meeting – with morale at fever pitch.

They have five wins from five in their bid to reach next summer’s European Championship, with a run of 11 straight wins in qualifying matches.

Friday’s 3-0 victory in Cyprus had set up a mouthwatering scenario.

At the same time as the Scots were trying to earn the bragging rights and further prove their credentials against their eternal foes in Glasgow, a qualifying draw for Norway in Oslo against Georgia would have meant Clarke’s side were confirmed as the first team, bar hosts Germany, to be taking part in next summer’s Euros.

However, their group rivals Norway kept their qualifying campaign on life support.

And hopes of a first Hampden win over England since 1985 were extinguished by quickfire first half finishes from Phil Foden and man of the moment Jude Bellingham, and a late goal from Harry Kane – despite sub Harry Maguire turning an Andy Robertson cross into his own net with the score at 2-0.

Clarke kept the same Scotland starting XI whose fast start in Larnaca left the Dark Blues on the cusp of qualification for the Euros.

England boss Southgate, meanwhile, made six changes to his starting line-up following the Three Lions’ drab qualifying draw against Ukraine in Poland – goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Dunk, Phil Foden, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford replacing Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jordan Henderson, Bakayo Saka and James Maddison.

Being able to bring in stars English Premier League heavyweights – including both north London clubs and both Manchester sides – underlined the visitors’ depth, but Southgate’s willingness to experiment perhaps reflected they were taking the friendly, or perhaps even Scotland, less seriously than Clarke and Co. were them.

In the build-up, the England boss had even admitted he would need to fill some of his younger charges in about the historical weight of the nations’ rivalry.

Aberdeen fans travelling down to see ex-Dons in both squads, like Maddison, or former Reds among the Scots contingent like Lewis Ferguson, were made to wait.

The game kicked off following some impressive pageantry – including flame cannons and tartan-clad pipers and drummers welcoming the teams out – and then a cacophony of booing during God Save The King and a rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland.

The tribalism of the contest notwithstanding, it was disappointing the visiting fans continued singing during a minute’s silence dedicated to both legendary Scots boss Craig Brown, following his death, and the victims of recent natural disasters overseas.

Having settled nicely, passing the ball well in midfield and defender Ryan Porteous mopping up at the back a couple of times when required, Scotland were awarded a free-kick 30 yards out on 16 minutes after Declan Rice was penalised for handball.

However, Billy Gilmour’s left-footed delivery was just too high for Porteous, as he battled his way to the penalty spot to make the required contact to send the ball goalwards.

Soon after, Foden scooped a Rashford cutback over the bar from close range as England broke at pace via a Phillips ball forward.

By the 25-minute mark, the visitors were seeing the majority of possession and starting to threaten to unlock the home side, but for some poor final passes from Real Madrid’s Bellingham – currently one of the world’s most talked about players – among others.

Scotland looked fast on the break, but were also struggling to find the killer ball to get striker Che Adams and talisman John McGinn into positions from which to threaten Ramsdale’s goal.

Then, on 32 minutes, it was suddenly 1-0 England. Bellingham stabbed the ball through to Rashford, inside the box and onside. The Man United attacker was able to poke the ball back to Kyle Walker at the edge of the area – rather than shoot – and the Man City right-back’s low cross gave Foden the simplest of finishes.

By the 35th minute, it was two. Bellingham, having found his magic, leading Aaron Hickey a merry dance on the left before flicking the ball behind him to Foden to cross.

When Andy Robertson could not clear the incoming ball and Kieran Tierney could only scuff it a couple of yards with his attempt to control it, Bellingham was back in a central position to fire the loose ball beyond Angus Gunn.

It was two poor moments defensively from the Scots, which a team as talented as England punished.

For the first 15 minutes of the second half, England, with their cushion, were able to stroke the ball about for extended periods at will, while Scotland struggled to make any meaningful inroads into English territory during their own spells of possession

The introduction of Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes by Clarke on 60 minutes appeared to re-energise his team, and they pulled a goal back eight minutes later – skipper Andy Robertson, finding himself on the right flank, and sending a teasing cross in, which much-maligned England sub Harry Maguire turned beyond Ramsdale into his own net.

It brought Hampden back to life and Dykes almost got his head to a Robertson cross from the left moments later, before John McGinn did connect with a near-identical ball in… only to power his header over the bar.

The prospective Scotland comeback was under serious threat on 73 minutes, though, when Kyle Walker’s sumptuous long, straight ball found England sub Eberechi Eze running clear, but Angus Gunn got out to make a superb, potentially vital save.

Soon after, Phillips had the ball in the net, but was rightfully penalised for a shove in the build-up, before a lovely Bellingham run which took him into the left of the box before he let fly on the angle saw Gunn make another stop.

On 81 minutes, England did have their third. Oozing class at this stage, Bellingham spun Christie just outside the Scotland area, before playing a well-weighted ball through to his captain Harry Kane to slot into the far bottom corner.

Scotland’s next outing is a qualifier against Spain, who they have already beaten in their quest to reach Euro 2024, away from home.

There, they can claim the two points they need to reach the finals and, against the Spanish and then in a friendly against France, will have further chances to show their abilities under Clarke against Europe’s top teams.

Teams:

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn 6, Porteous 7, Hendry 6, Tierney 6 (for Armstrong 81), Hickey 6 (for Patterson 90), Gilmour 7 (for Dykes 60), McGregor 7 (for Jack 89), Robertson 7, McTominay 6, McGinn 6 (for Ferguson 81), Adams 6 (for Christie 60).

Subs: McCrorie, Clark, Souttar, McKenna, Nisbet, McLean, Shankland.

England (4-3-3): Ramsdale 7, Walker 8, Trippier 7, Rice 7, Guehi 7 (for Maguire 45), Dunk 7, Foden 8 (for Saka 71), Phillips 7, Kane 8 (for Wilson 84), Bellingham 9 (for Gallagher 84), Rashford 8 (for Eze 71).

Subs: Chilwell, Johnstone, Henderson, Tomori, Colwill, Maddison, Pickford, Nketiah.

Referee: Davide Massa

Man of the match: Jude Bellingham