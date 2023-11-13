Rothie Rovers produce a stunning comeback win in the Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothie Rovers produce a stunning comeback win in the Scottish Junior Cup

Two injury-time goals seal a remarkable comeback for Rothie in a seven-goal thriller against Shotts Bon Accord.

By Dave Macdermid
Rothie Rovers manager Kevin Beaton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rothie Rovers manager Kevin Beaton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Rothie Rovers joined Stonehaven in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup after an incredible second half comeback against Shotts Bon Accord.

Rothie rallied from three down at the break to win 4-3, with the last two goals coming in stoppage time.

The visitors from Lanarkshire looked to be easing through when Paul McGeough converted a 10th minute penalty with the same player adding number two five minutes later.

When Ben Richford made it three just before the interval Shotts looked to have booked their place in the next round.

But Stuart Hodge pulled one back 10 minutes into the second period and in the 63rd minute Hodge scored from the spot to set the Bon Accord nerves jangling.

It looked as though the visitors had held out until Hodge completed his hat-trick in the 92nd minute.

Penalties looked on the cards but there would be even more drama as two minutes later substitute Tom Ward fired home with a terrific finish from the left to spark wild scenes of celebration from the home support.

Beaton’s pride at remarkable comeback

Manager Kevin Beaton admits he had to change his approach at half-time.

He said: “We probably showed them too much respect in the first period and, at the break, I just said let’s make sure we get the next goal.

“The boys were absolutely brilliant in that second half and I said to them afterwards if they play like that they can be a match for anyone especially at home.

“I’m delighted for Stuart Hodge. He’s a Rothienorman boy and just loves the club.

“Kyle Gordon, who we’ve signed on loan from Turriff United, got the last half hour and he looked the part and we’re hoping he’ll take some of the pressure off Stuart, who’s already scored 21 goals this season.”

Rovers now host Bellshill Athletic on December 2 with Stonehaven welcoming St Cadocs to Glenury Park.

Hermes punished for poor display

Hermes endured a tough afternoon against Hurlford United. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was not to be for Hermes who crashed out of the competition at Lochside Park at the hands of Hurlford United, losing 8-0 with Michael Mullen (3), Ryan Walker (2), Paul McKenzie, Jack Whittaker and Lewis Morrison the men on target.

Hermes boss Steve Watson was philosophical looking back at the tie.

He said: “The first half we were OK, we had a couple of half chances, it was 2-0 but one of the goals took a massive deflection.

“The second though was disastrous however and was littered with mistake after mistake, every time they went forward, they seemed to score.

“They’re a quality side but, to be honest, we’d have been beaten by anyone playing like that.

“However, we move on and prepare for what will be a very tough game this Saturday at Buchanhaven, a ground we haven’t been to for some time.”

Champions Culter held by Bridge of Don Thistle

Blair Johnson, right, was on the scoresheet for Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In the McBookie.com Premier League, champions Culter, who had Graeme Wilson sent off, were held to a goalless draw at Crombie Park by Bridge of Don Thistle.

Dyce closed the gap on leaders Hermes with a fighting 3-2 victory at Ellon United.

James Bain and Scott Gray were on the mark for the hosts with Sam Robertson, Blair Johnson and Gavin Byers scoring for Dyce, whose management team of Alfie Youngson and Lee Masson have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Stonehaven won by the odd goal in seven at Colony Park with Shaun Faskin, Craig Peters and Taylor Masson scoring for the Inverurie side with a Nicky Gordon brace, Caie McDonald and Rob Armstrong doing the damage for Hive.

A Cai Matthew penalty and a late Lee McAllister strike saw East End get the better of Maud at New Advocates Park with Kyle Mackillop-Hall scoring for the visitors.

Sunnybank remain third with a 3-1 success at Nairn St Ninian in which Callum Parker (2) and Anton Chauvin were the men who mattered for the Heathryfold outfit, with Kyle Macdonald hitting Saints consolation.

A Cameron Brown double and strikes from George Mead and Calum Watson gave Buchanhaven Hearts a 4-2 win over Stoneywood Parkvale at Stauff Park.

The result sees the home team remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Fraserburgh United had Jake West and Zak Conway to thank as they claimed the points at home to Newmachar United, who led through Ryan Cormack at the interval.

Perfect 10 for Banks o’Dee in the Championship

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee made it a perfect 10, triumphing 4-2 over Dufftown at Spain Park with Robbie Campbell (2), Ewen Robertson and Scott Milne on target for Dee and Murdo Reid scoring both, including a spot kick, for the visitors.

Jamie Davidson, Harry Allen, James Fraser, Kelvin Mackenzie and Jack Lingard were the Burghead Thistle hitmen as the Jags consolidated second spot with a 5-0 victory at New Elgin, who had Ross Kelman sent off.

Islavale, in third, won 6-1 at Whitehills with efforts from Brodie Christie (2), Noel Scott, Ricky Henderson, Finlay Milton and Fergus Edwards with Godwin Aluko notching the home side’s response.

Scott Dunn (2), Ryan Higgins (2), Ross Archibald, Callum Clark and Ross Fiske all found the net as Lossiemouth United hit seven without reply at 10-man Glentanar.

Neil Owen scored for Forres Thistle in the 1-1 draw with Longside and it was the same score in the clash between Hall Russell United and Banchory St Ternan, with Calum Christie scoring for United.

RESULTS

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Third round: Hermes 0, Hurlford United 8; Rothie Rovers 4, Shotts Bon Accord 3.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Colony Park 3, Stonehaven 4; Culter 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 0; East End 2, Maud 1; Ellon United 2, Dyce 3; Fraserburgh United 2, Newmachar United 1; Nairn St Ninian 1, Sunnybank 3; Stoneywood Parkvale 2, Buchanhaven Hearts 4.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks o’Dee JFC 4, Dufftown 2; Cruden Bay 1, Deveronside 4; Forres Thistle 1, Longside 1; Glentanar 0, Lossiemouth United 7; Hall Russell United 1, Banchory St Ternan 1; New Elgin 0, Burghead Thistle 5; Whitehills 1, Islavale 6.

