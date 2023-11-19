Loch Ness move to top of North Caledonian League with win over St Duthus

Loch Ness moved to the North Caledonian League summit after triumphing 4-2 against St Duthus.

The match was played at Dalmore Park in Alness due to weather conditions at King George V Park.

The change of venue did not put Shane Carling’s men off their stride however, in a tightly-contested fixture.

Loch Ness had led through Samba Badjana’s early strike, however Scott MacDonald’s goal ensured the sides went in level at the interval.

Quickfire goals after the break from Sam Urquhart and Allan MacPhee put Loch Ness in command.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC 4-2 @StDuthusFC It’s a win in Alness. All the best to St Duthus for the remainder of the season. Goal scorer:

Allan Macphee ⚽️

Sam Urquhart ⚽️

Samba Badjana ⚽️⚽️ #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/B3h9twDW0C — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) November 18, 2023

Although MacDonald pulled another goal back, a late second from Badjana made sure the champions capitalised on pacesetters Halkirk United’s fixture away to Bonar Bridge being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Todays match away to @bonar_fc has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch. Next up for the Anglers is a home time against @InvergordonFC on the 25th of November. — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) November 18, 2023

Loch Ness are a point clear of Invergordon at the summit, after Gary Campbell’s men defeated Fort William 3-0 at the Recreation Grounds.

Goals from Ryan McFee, Cameron Mackintosh and Dean Wallace made it back-to-back defeats for Fort, who occupy fourth place.

Bottom-placed Thurso picked up a creditable point in a 3-3 thriller at home to Clachnacuddin reserves.

Andrew Brimms netted an early opener for the hosts, however Scott Maciver quickly levelled the scoring.

Andy Hardwick restored Thurso’s advantage within three minutes, before Liam Bain extended their advantage going in at half-time.

Clach rallied after the interval however, securing a point through second half goals from Finlay Mackenzie and Ross Gordon.

Alness stage thrilling comeback

It was the same scoreline between Orkney and Alness United, who staged a superb comeback to salvage a point.

Orkney had led comfortably through goals by Gregor Dowell, Jamie Tulloch and Chris Simpson with only 20 minutes remaining.

Todays @NorthCaleyFA result. It was a great fight back from our boys after being 3 nil down after an hour. A five minute spell brought us our three goals but we couldn’t find a winner. Our thanks to team sponsors Calder Electrical. pic.twitter.com/gtjMPUnhyJ — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) November 18, 2023

A double from Richard Boyd and a goal from on-loan Loch Ness striker Shane Harkness within the space of six minutes secured a dramatic point for Robert Mitchell’s side.

Inverness Athletic leapfrogged Golspie Sutherland into eighth place, courtesy of a 4-2 victory at Inverness Royal Academy.

Golspie had taken an early lead through Graham Macnab, however a double from Luke Mackay and goals from Ryan Macleod and Kieran Goddard ensured Millar Mackay’s stoppage time effort was a mere consolation for the visitors.