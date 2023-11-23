New Golspie Sutherland boss wants club to compete for trophies

New Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks aims to put the club in the mix for North Caledonian League prizes – having delivered success there before.

Golspie sacked Mark McKernie earlier this month following a 5-0 defeat against in-form Halkirk despite a Football Times Cup semi-final appearance this term.

At that point, they also had played the equal least number of matches along with Invergordon and Thurso.

Under the guidance of Ewan Campbell and Andrew Bremner, the side responded with a 4-1 victory over Bonar Bridge before losing 4-2 at Inverness Athletic last week.

This Saturday, the King George V Park team travel to Tain to tackle St Duthus.

Saints are in fifth position, while Golspie are four places lower but having played four fewer fixtures.

Banks takes over, with Bremner and Aaron Smith as his supporting coaches.

During a four-year spell, Banks guided Golspie to the league title in 2018-2019 as well as lifting the North Caledonian Cup in 2017 and being twice runners-up in the Football Times Cup and finalists in the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup.

Golspie were always a top side – boss

Tuesday night’s club statement wished Banks well, adding “Golspie Sutherland are hoping Andrew will be able to weave his magic and deliver silverware.”

It’s clear Banks relishes that challenge as he seeks to drive the team up the league first and foremost.

He said: “There seems to be a good squad at the club. It was unfortunate it didn’t work out for the last manager, but hopefully we can pick up and do well with runs in the cups.

“Even before my first time at Golspie, the club were always competing at the top end of the league and for cups.

“With the committee and the people at the club, they deserve to be at the top and competing for honours. Hopefully, we can make that happen.”

Limited changes are name of game

Banks ran the rule over the squad at training on Wednesday night and aims to keep any changes to the player pool to a minimum.

He said: “There are still a couple of boys here from my time before, but it’s mainly new faces. Hopefully, we can get through without too many personnel changes.

“I’m from Wick, so I might have a couple of boys who will come down and play for me and they can add some freshness as we aim to improve the league position and results.”

Confirmation of details for Saturdays game Away v Orkney. The game will be played on the Naver All Weather pitch in Thurso with a 2:15pm kick off.#MonTheFort pic.twitter.com/LQVMg778mX — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) November 22, 2023

Gearing up for shot at Tain Saints

Banks never played for Golspie and he explained how the connection began in 2016.

He added: “I was previously the Staxigoe United manager and I got the Golspie job. I enjoyed my time here before. We won the league and a cup.

“It then ran its course and the club and I agreed it was time for a bit of freshness and that’s when I stepped back and Sam Mackay took over.

“This time, apart from being on the committee at (Wick-based) Staxigoe United, I was on a complete break from football since leaving Golspie a few years ago.”

And the new manager is doing his homework on Saturday’s hosts as he predicts a big performance from his players.

He said: “St Duthus were always a bogey team for me last time, but I will use my contacts this week to learn a bit more about them ahead of Saturday.

“It’s a match we’re hoping to win and I don’t see any reason why we can’t from what I know of the players we have available.”

Next Vikings match is in The @MacandMac28 @NorthCaleyFA league at home to @ClachReserves on Saturday 18th of November with a 1 p.m kick off. We are grateful as always to our sponsors @ashleyannkitchens @atec_scotland_ltd and @theparkhotelthurso #TFC #Vikings pic.twitter.com/5WvLTnVeBa — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) November 13, 2023

Invergordon set for Halkirk test

On Wednesday night, Invergordon’s match against Clachnacuddin B in Dingwall was postponed due to high winds.

This denied Invergordon the chance to overtake Loch Ness into first position.

The recent Football Times Cup winners will expect a stern test against hosts Halkirk United on Saturday, with the Anglers having won seven from eight and sitting just one point behind.

Clach, who are mid-table, face Loch Ness at Evanton, while fourth-placed Fort William have little margin for error when they face Orkney at the Naver all-weather in Thurso.

After an encouraging start to the season, Bonar Bridge have lost seven on the spin in league and cup.

Manager Bobby Breen will hope his team can stun visitors Inverness Athletic, knowing a victory would push them to within one point of their eighth-placed opponents by the end of play with a game in hand.

Basement team Thurso can cash in on any Bonar Bridge slip-up should they defeat Alness United, who are 10th, but have played three matches more.