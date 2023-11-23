New Golspie Sutherland boss wants club to compete for trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

New Golspie Sutherland boss wants club to compete for trophies

Andrew Banks is back a the helm with Golspie and says the club deserves to be winners once more.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
King George V Park, Golspie, the home of Golspie Sutherland, which has just brought Andrew Banks back as their manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
King George V Park, Golspie, the home of Golspie Sutherland, which has just brought Andrew Banks back as their manager. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

New Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks aims to put the club in the mix for North Caledonian League prizes – having delivered success there before.

Golspie sacked Mark McKernie earlier this month following a 5-0 defeat against in-form Halkirk despite a Football Times Cup semi-final appearance this term.

At that point, they also had played the equal least number of matches along with Invergordon and Thurso.

Under the guidance of Ewan Campbell and Andrew Bremner, the side responded with a 4-1 victory over Bonar Bridge before losing 4-2 at Inverness Athletic last week.

This Saturday, the King George V Park team travel to Tain to tackle St Duthus.

Saints are in fifth position, while Golspie are four places lower but having played four fewer fixtures.

Banks takes over, with Bremner and Aaron Smith as his supporting coaches.

During a four-year spell, Banks guided Golspie to the league title in 2018-2019 as well as lifting the North Caledonian Cup in 2017 and being twice runners-up in the Football Times Cup and finalists in the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup.

New Golspie Sutherland manager Andrew Banks, front centre. Image: Golspie Sutherland FC

Golspie were always a top side – boss

Tuesday night’s club statement wished Banks well, adding “Golspie Sutherland are hoping Andrew will be able to weave his magic and deliver silverware.”

It’s clear Banks relishes that challenge as he seeks to drive the team up the league first and foremost.

He said: “There seems to be a good squad at the club. It was unfortunate it didn’t work out for the last manager, but hopefully we can pick up and do well with runs in the cups.

“Even before my first time at Golspie, the club were always competing at the top end of the league and for cups.

“With the committee and the people at the club, they deserve to be at the top and competing for honours. Hopefully, we can make that happen.”

Limited changes are name of game

Banks ran the rule over the squad at training on Wednesday night and aims to keep any changes to the player pool to a minimum.

He said: “There are still a couple of boys here from my time before, but it’s mainly new faces. Hopefully, we can get through without too many personnel changes.

“I’m from Wick, so I might have a couple of boys who will come down and play for me and they can add some freshness as we aim to improve the league position and results.”

Gearing up for shot at Tain Saints

Banks never played for Golspie and he explained how the connection began in 2016.

He added: “I was previously the Staxigoe United manager and I got the Golspie job. I enjoyed my time here before. We won the league and a cup.

“It then ran its course and the club and I agreed it was time for a bit of freshness and that’s when I stepped back and Sam Mackay took over.

“This time, apart from being on the committee at (Wick-based) Staxigoe United, I was on a complete break from football since leaving Golspie a few years ago.”

And the new manager is doing his homework on Saturday’s hosts as he predicts a big performance from his players.

He said: “St Duthus were always a bogey team for me last time, but I will use my contacts this week to learn a bit more about them ahead of Saturday.

“It’s a match we’re hoping to win and I don’t see any reason why we can’t from what I know of the players we have available.”

Invergordon set for Halkirk test

On Wednesday night, Invergordon’s match against Clachnacuddin B in Dingwall was postponed due to high winds.

This denied Invergordon the chance to overtake Loch Ness into first position.

The recent Football Times Cup winners will expect a stern test against hosts Halkirk United on Saturday, with the Anglers having won seven from eight and sitting just one point behind.

Clach, who are mid-table, face Loch Ness at Evanton, while fourth-placed Fort William have little margin for error when they face Orkney at the Naver all-weather in Thurso.

After an encouraging start to the season, Bonar Bridge have lost seven on the spin in league and cup.

Manager Bobby Breen will hope his team can stun visitors Inverness Athletic, knowing a victory would push them to within one point of their eighth-placed opponents by the end of play with a game in hand.

Basement team Thurso can cash in on any Bonar Bridge slip-up should they defeat Alness United, who are 10th, but have played three matches more.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 against Norway. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: A chance to make history for Steve Clarke at Euro 2024
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal against Sunnybank with Neal McTavish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness move to top of North Caledonian League with win over St Duthus
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected after they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: This Aberdeen team can be so good - but they must find…
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United keeping feet on ground
The Culter management team celebrating winning the league last season. From left to right: first-team coach Ian Finnie, manager Lee Youngson, assistant manager Craig Stephenson and first-team coach James Milne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Culter boss accepts recent 'dip' after 'unbelievable period of success'
Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier in Georgia on Thursday. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: Goal in Georgia was down payment for ex-Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland's…
Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers
Aberdeen's Steven McDonald, who has been a Tartan Army member for 20 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Tartan Army member Steven McDonald, of Aberdeen, reflects on his 20 years of Scotland…
Referee Nick Walsh checks the VAR monitor for a potential penalty.
Paul Chalk: VAR has ripped fun from Scottish football - Brendan Rodgers was right,…