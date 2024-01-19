Richard Gordon: Another SPFL managerial casualty – and more to follow in the weeks and months ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Another SPFL managerial casualty – and more to follow in the weeks and months ahead

Already in the 2023-24 season, a dozen clubs have changed bosses with Elgin City having done it twice.

Lee Bullen has left Ayr United. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

As we move into the second half of the Scottish football season, more than a few chairmen will be surveying the league tables and weighing-up whether or not their current managers can deliver on their targets.

For some, it will be titles, promotions or European places at stake, for others, survival will be the name of the game, but whatever the ambition, the pressure remains the same.

Already in 2023-24, a dozen clubs have changed bosses, Elgin City having done it twice, and other than Barry Smith, who left Borough Briggs after just a few weeks, only Brian Rice left his post voluntarily, swapping the top job at Alloa to become assistant at Livingston.

Four Premiership sides have wielded the axe, and given that Brendan Rodgers and Tony Docherty were new to their posts in the summer, that means half the top-flight clubs are now under different management from the end of last season.

Of the other six, only Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson have so far escaped scrutiny or had their positions deemed uncertain.

St Johnstone and Ross County each blinked early, and have improved their standing since the respective appointments of Craig Levein and Derek Adams. Both remain in a relegation battle, but are closer to those above them, and if results do not improve for the likes of Motherwell and Aberdeen, they too might be left considering change.

Ross County manager Derek Adams returned to Dingwall following Malky Mackay’s departure. Image: SNS

Four Championship managers have also been culled, significantly the quartet who currently fill positions 7 to 10 in the league table. The most recent casualty was Lee Bullen who, against all the odds, led Ayr United to the promotion play-offs last year. I would have thought that gave him credit in the bank, but a run of one win in 11 proved to be the breaking point, and Lee was out of a job.

Alan Maybury is the only League One manager to be sacked, by Edinburgh City, and the division can boast four of the top seven longest-serving bosses in the SPFL.

It could be the chairmen there are more patient and understanding, but the more likely reason is that the drop down to League Two is less financially punishing than higher up the pyramid.

Clyde and Elgin are the only sides in the bottom tier to have acted at this stage of the campaign, and notably, they currently occupy positions 41 and 42 in the entire league set-up. Finishing at the foot of the pile is certainly something to be avoided.

Since the play-off there was introduced in 2014/15, five clubs have dropped out and only Brechin City, currently top of the Highland League, have shown any likelihood of reclaiming SPFL status.

The other four, Albion Rovers (22/23), Cowdenbeath (21/22), Berwick Rangers (18/19) and East Stirlingshire (15/16), currently sit in the bottom six of the 18-team Lowland League.

Clyde are adrift right now, but if they put together even a mini-revival, not just Elgin, but half the division could yet be involved in the shake-up.

The only thing guaranteed is that more managers will soon find themselves looking for work, and not just at the foot of the league.

Killie v Dundee could tie of the round

The big guns enter the fray in the Scottish Cup this weekend and the likelihood is that most will fairly comfortably secure their passage to the fifth round.

One guaranteed casualty will come at Rugby Park where McInnes and Docherty renew rivalries, and that Killie v Dundee showdown has the potential to be one of the more exciting encounters. I find it very hard to predict which side will emerge victorious.

St Johnstone will be given an examination by Airdrieonians, and Raith Rovers might well trouble Livingston, while the only other potential upset could be in Dingwall where Partick Thistle will be hoping to edge out County.

With replays no longer an element of the competition, there will almost certainly be some extra-time and penalty shoot-out drama before the winners are known.

We all love a giant-killing, unless it is perpetrated on our team, but I fear that might be lacking from this weekend’s fixture list. I hope I am wrong, but I see it all going pretty much to form.

