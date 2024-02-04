North Caledonian League: Invergordon widen lead as Loch Ness are idle

Invergordon extended their lead to six points at the top of the North Caledonian League as they ran out 3-0 winners against Bonar Bridge.

In a fixture reversed to Invergordon, the league leaders were determined not to slip up against the division’s second-bottom side.

Bonar put up a strong resistance and only trailed 1-0 at the break, with a Ryan McFee penalty being the difference.

James Ross made it 2-0 on the hour before Callum Murray wrapped up the points.

🔴🔵 GAME OFF 🔴🔵 This Saturday’s clash with Loch Ness is unfortunately postponed again, due to ferry cancellation. We hope to return to the pitch next weekend. @NorthCaleyFA pic.twitter.com/dW6eQgZCb6 — Orkney FC (@OrkneyFC) February 2, 2024

Ferry issues hamper Orkney again

Defending champions Loch Ness, who were poised to play Orkney in Alness, had to watch the results come in as another ferry cancellation prevented the islanders from travelling.

Orkney have not played since losing 2-0 at Inverness Athletic on January 6, with three of their last four postponements down to ferry issues.

Loch Ness have two games to spare over Invergordon, so still have their destiny in their own hands.

Fort William hit Thurso for seven

Fort William returned to Claggan Park and roared to a 7-0 home victory against rock-bottom Thurso.

Pitch problems had seen Lochaber High School become a recent venue for Fort, but they were happy to be back on home soil.

They were four goals to the good by half-time thanks to Finlay MacDonald, Andrew Sneddon, Lewis Moran and Lerlah Hay.

And there were seven different scorers overall as Davie Neil, Ross Peters and Martin Munro piled on the misery for the Vikings, who are three points behind Bonar Bridge, but with three games in hand.

Fort William moved into third position, but are seven points behind Loch Ness, having played one game more.

Seven successive wins for Golspie

Golspie Sutherland sealed their seventh successive win as their 2-0 win against Clachnacuddin reserves at Inverness Royal Academy moved them up to fourth spot.

Since Andrew Banks returned to the hot-seat at the end of last year, they have won every game, but were up against a well-drilled young Lilywhites team.

Graham Macnab’s goal gave the visitors the lead on 26 minutes and Steven Sutherland made it 2-0 midway through the second half to ensure the points were secured.

Martens seals late Halkirk cup win

There was late drama in the North Caledonian Cup quarter-final as a stoppage-time Jonah Martens sealed a 3-2 Halkirk United victory against Inverness Athletic at Morrison Park.

Jonah Martens gave the Anglers the lead in the opening minute and Andrew Mackay doubled the scoreline after 14 minutes.

Ryan MacLeod put Inverness on the scoresheet on 33 minutes and Luke Mackay levelled the tie with just five minutes to go.

However, Martens popped up with his 14th goal of the season to get his team over the line.

91 minutes played Jonah Martens makes it 3-2 to Halkirk. pic.twitter.com/2JqI3U68Sv — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) February 3, 2024

Golspie can surge into third spot

This Wednesday, Golspie can move into third position if they defeat Thurso in a rearranged fixture.

This Saturday, Loch Ness v Inverness Athletic is the pick of the league matches, while North Caledonian Cup holders Invergordon kick off their defence of the trophy at St Duthus.