Paul Third: Will clubs be denied shot at Scottish Cup glory this year?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Cup. The oldest national trophy in the world which is contested in the second oldest competition in association football history.

It’s a cracking cup to be fair and you can feel that sense of history every time you see it in the flesh.

Traditionally, it is removed from the Scottish football museum at Hampden once a year to be cleaned and presented to the winners of the tournament before being returned to the museum, while the new cup holders head home with a replica to take pride of place in a boardroom somewhere.

But could it become the latest sporting casualty of Covid-19? There are worrying pointers that could be the case this year.

We were lucky to escape it falling by the wayside in 2020 when play stopped with the competition at the semi-final stage in March.

It took until Halloween weekend to play the semi-finals and the weekend before Christmas to find a winner, with Celtic edging Hearts 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

Given there were only four teams remaining in the competition, we should consider ourselves fortunate the tournament was played to a finish.

But the 2020-21 edition looks far more precarious.

For starters there are five rounds still to be played, while Highland League champions Brora Rangers have still to play their second round tie against Hearts.

Aberdeen are still waiting to discover whether they are heading to Dumbarton or Huntly for their first game of the tournament in the third round. In fact, none of the 12 Premiership clubs have kicked a ball yet in the tournament.

That is why the decision to pause football below Championship level in this country could have far-reaching ramifications, not just for the respective leagues, but also for the national cup competition.

Saturday was supposed to be the day when the top-flight clubs joined the fray, but instead the Dons headed to Livingston, while a raft of rescheduled Premiership games were played instead.

Proposals from League 1 and League 2 clubs to implement Covid testing with a view to resuming training on February 15 for a March 1 restart in the country have been submitted, but as yet not approved.

As each weekend passes you have to fear the likelihood of a date being set become slimmer.

Games from January 9 have not been played, while none of the January 30 matches took place at the weekend either. At this point you can pretty much forget the fourth round happening on February 20.

Clearly it much easier to fit in two matches into one weekend at the national stadium, as was the case last year, but the logistics involved when there are clubs as far down the pyramid as the Highland League still involved are clearly going to have the relevant fixture secretaries in the league scratching their heads.

European club football – the one branch of competition which seems to stop for no-one – will be back in the summer, while the Betfred Cup, which was rejigged due to a later start to this campaign due to Covid, could find itself occupying some of the key dates the SFA had in mind for another elongated edition of the tournament.

In other words, it’s looking grim folks.