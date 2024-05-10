Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess to play in the Granite City alongside former Pittodrie captain Russell Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess to play in the Granite City alongside former Pittodrie captain Russell Anderson

See the full list of Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers legends who will play in the Craig Brown Cup at Cove Rangers' Balmoor Stadium on Sunday June 2.

By Sean Wallace
Eoin Jess celebrates scoring against Rangers at Ibrox.
Eoin Jess in his Aberdeen pomp.

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess will roll back the years by playing in the Granite City again alongside fellow Pittodrie greats.

Dons icon Jess will fly in from his home in Barcelona to play in the Craig Brown Cup charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, June 2 (2pm).

The star-studded match, which will also boast Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup winning captain Russell Anderson, is to raise money for Cash For Kids.

Renowned as one of Aberdeen’s most exciting players, Jess spent two spells at Pittodrie, making 442 appearances and scoring 107 goals.

Jess, 53, will be joined by other Dons favourites such as Lee Miller, Zander Diamond, Chris Clark, Andy Roddie, Derek Young, Steve Tosh, David Rowson and Jamie McAllister.

Also confirmed are former Dons Tomas Cerny, Scott Thomson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Darren Young, Phil McGuire and Hugh Robertson.

The match has been named in honour of legendary Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown who died last June at the age of 82.

Brown was a supporter of the event and previously managed a team in the charity matches.

Former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker Kenny Miler will also play in the charity game in tribute to the legendary boss who gave him his debut Scotland cup.

Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson (right) attempts to win the ball against Aberdeen's Eoin Jess. Image: SNS
Rangers midfielder Ian Ferguson (right) attempts to win the ball against Aberdeen’s Eoin Jess. Image: SNS

Organiser Graham Watt said: “Eoin is coming over again for what will be the third time.

“He is a Dons hero and for the fans that are playing in this game, it is the stuff dreams are made of to play alongside Eoin.

“Eoin is superb and now times his holidays around this game as he has family here.”

Former Aberdeen FC players took part in a charity Cash for Kids football match at Balmoral Stadium last year.<br />Pictured are Eoin Jess and Eugene Dadi

Kenny Miller’s tribute to Craig Brown

Former Rangers striker Miller made 69 appearances for Scotland, scoring 18 times.

Miller made his international debut, under the management of Brown, in a 1-1 friendly draw with Poland in April, 2001.

Miller also secured former Celtic and Scotland international striker Simon Donnelly.

Joe Harper and Craig Brown at a Cash For Kids Charity match. Image: Scott Baxter DC Thomson

Watt said: “As soon as I said to Kenny that Craig Brown was a big supporter of the event and it is named after him he immediately said he would play.

“He said he would be there as Craig gave him his debut.

“Kenny wants to say thank you for that Scotland debut and Craig’s family will be there.

“Kenny has been wonderful and spoke to Simon Donnelly who is one of his friends and got him to play as well.

“It’s brilliant that Kenny is coming along.

“We have  a magnificent line up with former players such as Eoin, Russell Anderson, Kenny Miller and Simon Donnelly.

“The event gets bigger every year which is very exciting.

“Hopefully we get a really good crowd in.”

Aberdeen veteran Russell Anderson (centre) celebrates with his team-mates as he lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson (centre) celebrates with his team-mates as he lifts the Scottish League Cup trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.

Gavin Rae flying in from Australia

Former Aberdeen, Rangers, Dundee and Scotland international midfielder Gavin Rae is also jetting in from the other side of the world.

Watt said: “Gavin is flying across from Australia.

“I opened my phone and there was a message from Gavin saying he would love to be part of this because he was very close with Craig.

“Gavin is another big name coming along to play.”

The charity match has grown each year and organisers are hoping for bumper crowds  to watch Pittodrie legends like Jess and Anderson.

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess in action in a charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Watt said: “This is the fifth event.

“It is wonderful what Cash For Kids do.

“The charity supports so many people in the north east and it is important we do things like this.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Newly appointed Aberdeen Youth Academy Director Stuart Glennie (l) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson
Aberdeen appoint Stuart Glennie as new youth academy director
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Joe Harper: Expect major changes in the summer from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven hails 'vital' captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a…
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's sell-on fee for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson set to rocket
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen's 'unbelievable' defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie
2

Conversation