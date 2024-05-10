Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess to play in the Granite City alongside former Pittodrie captain Russell Anderson

Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess will roll back the years by playing in the Granite City again alongside fellow Pittodrie greats.

Dons icon Jess will fly in from his home in Barcelona to play in the Craig Brown Cup charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, June 2 (2pm).

The star-studded match, which will also boast Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup winning captain Russell Anderson, is to raise money for Cash For Kids.

Renowned as one of Aberdeen’s most exciting players, Jess spent two spells at Pittodrie, making 442 appearances and scoring 107 goals.

Jess, 53, will be joined by other Dons favourites such as Lee Miller, Zander Diamond, Chris Clark, Andy Roddie, Derek Young, Steve Tosh, David Rowson and Jamie McAllister.

Also confirmed are former Dons Tomas Cerny, Scott Thomson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Darren Young, Phil McGuire and Hugh Robertson.

The match has been named in honour of legendary Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown who died last June at the age of 82.

Brown was a supporter of the event and previously managed a team in the charity matches.

Former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker Kenny Miler will also play in the charity game in tribute to the legendary boss who gave him his debut Scotland cup.

Organiser Graham Watt said: “Eoin is coming over again for what will be the third time.

“He is a Dons hero and for the fans that are playing in this game, it is the stuff dreams are made of to play alongside Eoin.

“Eoin is superb and now times his holidays around this game as he has family here.”

Kenny Miller’s tribute to Craig Brown

Former Rangers striker Miller made 69 appearances for Scotland, scoring 18 times.

Miller made his international debut, under the management of Brown, in a 1-1 friendly draw with Poland in April, 2001.

Miller also secured former Celtic and Scotland international striker Simon Donnelly.

Watt said: “As soon as I said to Kenny that Craig Brown was a big supporter of the event and it is named after him he immediately said he would play.

“He said he would be there as Craig gave him his debut.

“Kenny wants to say thank you for that Scotland debut and Craig’s family will be there.

“Kenny has been wonderful and spoke to Simon Donnelly who is one of his friends and got him to play as well.

“It’s brilliant that Kenny is coming along.

“We have a magnificent line up with former players such as Eoin, Russell Anderson, Kenny Miller and Simon Donnelly.

“The event gets bigger every year which is very exciting.

“Hopefully we get a really good crowd in.”

Gavin Rae flying in from Australia

Former Aberdeen, Rangers, Dundee and Scotland international midfielder Gavin Rae is also jetting in from the other side of the world.

Watt said: “Gavin is flying across from Australia.

“I opened my phone and there was a message from Gavin saying he would love to be part of this because he was very close with Craig.

“Gavin is another big name coming along to play.”

The charity match has grown each year and organisers are hoping for bumper crowds to watch Pittodrie legends like Jess and Anderson.

Watt said: “This is the fifth event.

“It is wonderful what Cash For Kids do.

“The charity supports so many people in the north east and it is important we do things like this.”