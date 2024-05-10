Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry submits transfer request amid SPFL interest

Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry has requested a transfer as he seeks a move to a higher level and a number of SPFL clubs are believed to be interested.

The midfielder is still under contract with the Jags but is keen to move to pastures new.

League One club Cove Rangers, who are a full-time outfit, and Peterhead – who are currently in the play-offs trying to get promoted to League One – are understood to be two of the clubs who are keen on Barry.

The 22-year-old signed for Buckie in January 2021 and soon established himself as an influential figure for the Moray club.

Barry, a former Aberdeen youth player, scored 16 goals this season as he helped Thistle win the Highland League title.

With his displays for the Jags attracting interest from elsewhere it appears likely he will be on the move this summer.

A club statement from Buckie read: “Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry has handed in a transfer request as he would like to play at a higher level in the SPFL.

“The club have stated that they will not stand in the way of any player looking to progress to full-time football.

“But will not consider any offers from fellow Highland League clubs.

“Max has been with the Jags since January 2021 and really came into his own this season with some tremendous performances in the middle of the park, scoring an impressive 16 goals.

“Any interested parties should contact the club at buckiethistlefc@highlandleague.com”.