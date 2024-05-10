Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry submits transfer request amid SPFL interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry submits transfer request amid SPFL interest

The 22-year-old has impressed playing for the Jags in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie's Max Barry Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie's Max Barry Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry has requested a transfer as he seeks a move to a higher level and a number of SPFL clubs are believed to be interested.

The midfielder is still under contract with the Jags but is keen to move to pastures new.

League One club Cove Rangers, who are a full-time outfit, and Peterhead – who are currently in the play-offs trying to get promoted to League One – are understood to be two of the clubs who are keen on Barry.

The 22-year-old signed for Buckie in January 2021 and soon established himself as an influential figure for the Moray club.

Barry, a former Aberdeen youth player, scored 16 goals this season as he helped Thistle win the Highland League title.

With his displays for the Jags attracting interest from elsewhere it appears likely he will be on the move this summer.

A club statement from Buckie read: “Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry has handed in a transfer request as he would like to play at a higher level in the SPFL.

“The club have stated that they will not stand in the way of any player looking to progress to full-time football.

“But will not consider any offers from fellow Highland League clubs.

“Max has been with the Jags since January 2021 and really came into his own this season with some tremendous performances in the middle of the park, scoring an impressive 16 goals.

“Any interested parties should contact the club at buckiethistlefc@highlandleague.com”.

