Aberdeen women want fans to enjoy a Dons double header at Pittodrie and Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen women are hoping to attract another big crowd at Balmoral Stadium in their home fixture against Hearts in SWPL 1.

Emma Hunter is calling for supporters to make their way to Balmoral after the men’s game against Celtic for a double-header of Dons football.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in three matches and will hope that an impressive home crowd will help to continue the momentum within the squad.

The co-manager said: “I think the key message is you’ve got a double-header in your city where you can go and see the men and women teams on the same day.

“It’s an opportunity to watch back-to-back football with a club that you love and support. For me, I would love to see that.

“Equally, there will be people that obviously can’t go to the Celtic game for whatever reason, whether it’s cost implications. What the women’s team can offer is an opportunity come at a much cheaper rate to watch our game and support us.

“Hopefully people will get behind us. Like I’ve said before these home games are the ones that will matter to us the most in terms of picking up the points and where we can finish in the table.”

A big crowd will also help raise the profile of the club as many SWPL 1 clubs are hoping to break their own record attendances over the course of the season.

Hearts’ previous fixture made Scottish women’s football history when more than 5,500 fans watched the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Important three points at stake

Aberdeen are approaching the game as another must-win fixture before the Dons begin a tough run of games against Rangers, Hibernian and Glasgow City.

A win for the Dons will secure an impressive points return so early in the season.

Hearts have struggled for form this season having picked up no points thus far in SWPL 1, but Hunter feels the Edinburgh side’s position in the table is misleading and expects a difficult game.

She said: “It’s a really important three points. For me, if we can get the three points it will have been an almost perfect start to how we have went about the season.

“Hearts are growing into the season and I know their place in the table and their results isn’t actually a true reflection of how they’re progressing.

“The new manager Eva [Olid] is trying to implement a style of play, and watching them play against Rangers they were really resilient and defended really well.

“We’re going to have to up our game on Sunday and create more opportunities than we have done in the last couple of games.

“We will work on that this week. Making sure we’re able to shift the ball nice and quickly and create more chances in the final third.”

Aberdeen women kick off at 4pm against Hearts at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.