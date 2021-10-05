Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen women’s Eilidh Shore nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month

By Sophie Goodwin
October 5, 2021, 12:47 pm
Eilidh Shore has been nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month
Eilidh Shore has been nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month

Eilidh Shore has been nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month for September after a series of fine performances for the Dons.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Aberdeen’s season having being named in the starting XI in all four September fixtures.

Shore scored in the Dons first game back in SWPL 1 with a looping header against Celtic and has been a vital playmaker from midfield in every match since.

The 19-year-old ‘s fine form carries on from last season where she was named Aberdeen’s Players Player of the Year.

Aberdeen co-manager Emma Hunter is delighted that Shore’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Speaking to the SWF website, Hunter said: “Eilidh truly deserves to be nominated for player of the month not just for her performances more recently, but for her contribution to the success of Aberdeen Women since the inaugural season in 2019.

“She is without a doubt the most humble, resilient and consistent player in our squad. She shows a maturity beyond her years both technically, tactically and mentally. She’s the quiet leader and for me, has already stood out in SWPL 1.”

Voting is now live and closes Thursday 14th October at 5pm : https://www.womenspremierleague.co.uk/player-of-the-month/

 

 

