Scottish Women’s Cup: Aberdeen Women, Westdyke and Sutherland find out potential opponents for fourth round – as third round ties still need to be played

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen, Westdyke and Sutherland are yet to play their third round ties, but have already found out who they could play if they progress in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

Covid-19 has played havoc with the Scottish Cup thus far, with Inverness’s defeat to Hamilton the only fixture that involved a north team which was able to go ahead last weekend.

However, the rest of north teams now know who might await them if they prevail in their rescheduled third round ties.

As an SWPL side, Aberdeen Women entered the competition in the third round and will be hoping to beat Glasgow Women as an all-top-flight clash against Spartans beckons.

Championship North side Westdyke made it to the third round without kicking a ball as their second round opponents forfeited. They now host Dundee United in the third round this weekend.

If they can see off the in-form Tangerines, Westdyke will host another tough opponent in SWPL 1’s Hearts.

Sutherland, who have been involved in the competition since the preliminary rounds, will have to overcome SWF Championship South side Falkirk if they are to look forward to an away clash with SWPL 2 side Stirling University.

The fourth round ties are due to be played on February 13.

Scottish Women’s cup fourth round draw:

Glasgow Women or Aberdeen v Spartans

Westdyke or Dundee United v Hearts

Stirling University v Sutherland or Falkirk

Edinburgh City or Celtic v Rangers

Partick Thistle v Boroughmuir Thistle

Livingston or Montrose v Dryburgh Athletic or Kilmarnock

Glasgow City v Hamilton Accies

St Johnstone or Hibernian v Gartcairn