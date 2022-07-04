‘It means the world’ – Buckie Ladies manager Melissa Smith on her side’s historical Highland and Islands League Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women's Football

‘It means the world’ – Buckie Ladies manager Melissa Smith on her side’s historical Highland and Islands League Cup triumph

By Sophie Goodwin
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buckie Ladies lift the Highlands and Islands League Cup after beating Sutherland. (Photo by Donald Cameron/SportPix)
Buckie Ladies lift the Highlands and Islands League Cup after beating Sutherland. (Photo by Donald Cameron/SportPix)

Buckie Ladies were left speechless after winning the Highlands and Islands League Cup – which is their first ever piece of silverware.

The club, who were only established five years ago, beat Sutherland 3-1 on penalties after the game was tied at 2-2 after extra time.

Buckie took the lead after seven minutes through Abbie Louise Marshall, but Trisha Macrae pulled Sutherland level with the last kick off the ball in the first half.

The eventual winners went 2-1 up in the 73rd minute thanks to Lori Lappin’s strike, but it was short lived as Rachael Sutherland equalised two minutes later.

After a tense set of penalties, Buckie lifted the trophy in front of a healthy crowd at Station Park in Nairn, which left manager Melissa Smith and her players lost for words.

She said: “It’s just overwhelming. To come from where we have – the highs and the lows – it’s been tough, so to win a final and come away with a trophy is just amazing.

“We were a bit lost for words yesterday and we’ve come a long way – it means the world.

Buckie Ladies’ cup final starting XI. (Photo by Donald Cameron/SportPix)

“The hard work, dedication, passion and talent of all the players have got us to where we are now.

“We’ve made history. It’s so important for the community of Buckie, which I told the girls after the game.

“We have a player pathway here right down to under-10’s and they were there in their kits cheering us on.

“To have all of them involved, hopefully it can inspire them. It’s so great that they all enjoyed their day – they’re the future of Buckie Ladies.

“It’s a privilege really and I’m just so proud to be part of it. It means so much to us all.”

Buckie’s penalty heroes clinch the cup

The Buckie boss wanted to be prepared for the game to go all the way, so practiced penalties at their last training session before the final.

But when it became clear the cup would be decided with penalties, Smith became concerned, as at their spotkick training session all but one of her player’s missed.

However, when it mattered, all of Buckie’s penalty takers hit the target, while their goalkeeper Sophia Golebiewski saved two of Sutherland’s efforts.

Buckie Ladies celebrate winning the cup final penalty shootout. (Photo by Donald Cameron/SportPix)

The Buckie boss said: “The players seen my face when it went to penalties – I had to say to myself: try and be positive!

“The girls – and it was some who normally wouldn’t take a penalty – stepped up and I was really proud of them.

“I was really impressed by the composure of our penalties, and when Sophia saved two of theirs – it was just brilliant.

“We were composed – which I was surprised about after training, but they saved their good penalties for the final.”

