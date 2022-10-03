Jamie Durent: Scotland Women’s national team deserve Hampden backing for crucial World Cup play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Durent: Scotland Women’s national team deserve Hampden backing for crucial World Cup play-offs

By Jamie Durent
October 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland players celebrate captain Rachel Corsie's goal against Hungary. Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (12550062ci)
Scotland players celebrate captain Rachel Corsie's goal against Hungary. Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock

The Scotland Women’s national team will count on the backing of Hampden Park to help deliver a second World Cup berth this week.

Thursday’s play-off against Austria, who reached the last 16 of the summer’s Euros, could see Scotland take a huge step towards another major finals.

It is fair to say this is the biggest Scotland game in three years, since that heart-breaking draw against Argentina which ended their hopes of making the knockout stages of the last World Cup.

The opposition will be stern – beat Austria and they will still have to get past Ireland to secure a place in Australia and New Zealand next year – but they have the platform in which to do so.

Hampden became the home of the women’s national team in 2021, to improve visibility of the game and inspire the next generation of young girls wanting to play football.

The national stadium had already delivered a significant moment for the Scotland Women, where in 2019 they smashed the record attendance for a women’s game in this country with 18,555 watching their pre-World Cup friendly against Jamaica.

A game of this magnitude, plus a potential play-off final if they beat the Austrians, should be enough to eclipse that record again. The team deserves that backing.

Scotland’s form inconsistent – but talent is there

Scotland’s form has been inconsistent but amid heavy wins over Faroes Islands and Ukraine this year have been creditable showings, albeit in defeat, against international juggernauts Spain and the Netherlands.

Pedro Martinez Losa has a squad packed with players playing at the highest level, both domestically and abroad. Ten of his 25-strong squad ply their trade in the FA WSL, including Aberdonian captain Rachel Corsie.

Stonehaven's Christy Grimshaw is back in the Scotland squad for the play-offs. Image: PA
Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw is back in the Scotland squad for the play-offs. Image: PA

Seven play for the top three teams in Scotland – Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City – and have won all six games so far in the SWPL.

Midfielder Caroline Weir is playing in the Champions League for Real Madrid and Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw, who has returned to the squad after injury, plays in Serie A for AC Milan. The talent is there at Scotland’s disposal.

Although Scotland were not at the summer’s European Championships, which was seen as a catalyst for huge growth in the women’s game, they should still feel the benefits of the exposure that tournament brought.

More still needs to be done for SWPL

Aberdeen head coach Emma Hunter spoke of trying to capitalise on the limelight it had given the women’s game and as part of the new broadcast deal signed by the SPFL last week with Sky, further SWPL games will be televised live and bring a significant sum of money with it.

There are still areas for the game in Scotland to improve. Despite being six games into the new season, the website for the SWPL is still not up and running.

The SWPL came under the jurisdiction of the SPFL earlier this year to improve its marketability but the league has no presence on the governing body’s website.

Qualifying for the World Cup would not be a fix-all for the various issues that still face women’s football in Scotland but it would be further evidence – if it is even needed – that there is a lot to be proud of in this country.

We have seen recently the impact of what a strong Hampden backing can do with the men’s team. They too delivered big performances in front of a packed home crowd, beating Ukraine 3-0 and then coming from behind to beat Ireland 2-1.

Hopefully the stands are packed again on Glasgow’s south side for Thursday – and next Tuesday – to help this Scotland team produce another milestone moment.

