Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL

The Dons captain wants to maintain their unbeaten run as they close in on a seventh-place finish in the top-flight.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart believes finishing best of the rest in the SWPL would be just reward for her side’s efforts this season.

The Dons, who finished ninth last season on 30 points, are eight points better off than their final points tally of the last campaign with four matches remaining.

Clint Lancaster’s side head to New Douglas Park on Sunday looking for another three points to strengthen their grip on seventh place in the top-flight.

The Dons are three points clear of Motherwell, who closed the gap thanks to a 4-2 win against Spartans on Wednesday.

Stewart said: “Considering where we were last year, if you had said to us at the start of the season we would be clear in seventh place with four games left to play, I think all of us would have taken it.

“We’re unbeaten in four games and we need to take the confidence which comes from that into the remaining matches.

“We can be happy with where we are and the performances we’ve produced.

“We’ve taken on board exactly what Clint wants us to do and you can see from the performances and results we’ve had this season that it is working.”

‘We need to take that confidence into the remaining games’

Aberdeen’s Hannah Stewart holds off the attentions of Montrose’s Aimee Culley in Tuesday’s 3-3 draw. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It is a measure of the progress being made by the side that, despite being unbeaten in the last four matches, there was a feeling of disappointment at being held to a 3-3 draw by Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

The Dons may feel as if it was two points dropped, but striker Stewart, the oldest player in the side at 27, believes there were positives to take into Sunday’s game.

Stewart said: “A draw was the fair result. It was a bit scrappy at times and we struggled to get our foot on the ball and play the way we wanted to.

“But we scored three good goals and to come away with a point is something we can be happy about.

“We’re on a good run and we need to take that confidence into the remaining games to secure seventh place, which is our aim.

“We need to be confident, but we need to get back to playing the way we want to and exploit the areas which we didn’t quite manage to do against Montrose.”

Dons skipper grateful for fans’ support

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.

With more than 2,000 fans cheering on the sides, Stewart insists the Pittodrie occasion is one all the players will not forget anytime soon.

The Dons skipper, who was given the armband by manager Lancaster when former captain Nadine Hanssen stepped away from football duties due to her pregnancy, was proud to lead her team-mates out at Pittodrie.

She said: “When I think where I was this time last year, I would never have dreamed of walking the girls out at Pittodrie.

“It was a massive honour and a night I won’t forget.

“It was some turnout and thanks to the fans who came.

“Nights like Tuesday are why we all play, and I hope all the girls, not just the ones who were on the pitch, enjoyed the atmosphere and having all the fans there.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Peter Leven to give Jimmy Thelin inside track on Aberdeen squad and Scottish football…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 'unsung hero' Jamie McGrath yet to hit his peak, says interim boss Peter…
Aberdeen's Roberto Bisconti takes on the Hertha Berlin defence at Pittodrie in September 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Bisconti on how Aberdeen spell and 'really good person' Ebbe Skovdahl saved…
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games
Rangers' Paul Nsio and Aberdeen's Cameron Wilson in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's first…

Conversation