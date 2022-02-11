Michele Thomson surges into contention at Magical Kenya Ladies Open; Rory Franssen beaten in South African Amateur final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michele Thomson surges into contention at Magical Kenya Ladies Open; Rory Franssen beaten in South African Amateur final

By Danny Law
February 11, 2022, 4:41 pm
Michele Thomson produced a superb second round in Kenya.
Aberdeen golfer Michele Thomson produced a superb second round to storm up the leaderboard at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Thomson was facing the prospect of missing the cut after opening with a round of 79 but followed that up with a stunning six-under-par 66 at Vipingo Ridge.

The round – the lowest of the day by four shots – propelled Thomson into tied third position on one-over-par.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom leads the Ladies European Tour event on three under after rounds of 68 and 73.

Thomson was one of three Scots to make the cut with Heather MacRae tied 45th on nine over and Alford’s Laura Beveridge making the mark on 11-over after rounds of 79 and 76.

The Aberdonian said: “I just played really consistently today, and I putted phenomenally.

“I started on the back nine and started off really well with birdie-birdie, so that was nice.

“Then I just kind of went out with nothing to lose today because yesterday was so tough out there. I don’t think it was just the way I played; I think the course played really tough.

Michele Thomson in action.

“It is a tough golf course and you’ve just got to keep your head in the game and let it happen. You’re going to get bad bounces and I got a few of them today, but I got a few good ones as well.

“I’m just happy with how things are going. I put the work in over the winter time and yesterday was a little bit disappointing to come off the way I did. You have just got to trust that you’ve done the work and it was nice.”

Franssen beaten in SA Amateur final

Inverness golfer Rory Franssen suffered defeat in the final of the 120th South African Amateur Championship at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

Franssen was beaten 4 and 2 by South African Kyle de Beer in the 36-hole final.

The 23-year-old was looking to follow in the footsteps of previous Scottish winners of the event, including Franssen will be looking to join Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Franssen made it to the final after beating Travis Procter 5 and 4 in the quarter-finals before defeating Sam Simpson by two holes in the last four.

