Michele Thomson surges into contention at Magical Kenya Ladies Open; Rory Franssen beaten in South African Amateur final

Aberdeen golfer Michele Thomson produced a superb second round to storm up the leaderboard at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Thomson was facing the prospect of missing the cut after opening with a round of 79 but followed that up with a stunning six-under-par 66 at Vipingo Ridge.

The round – the lowest of the day by four shots – propelled Thomson into tied third position on one-over-par.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom leads the Ladies European Tour event on three under after rounds of 68 and 73.

Thomson was one of three Scots to make the cut with Heather MacRae tied 45th on nine over and Alford’s Laura Beveridge making the mark on 11-over after rounds of 79 and 76.

The Aberdonian said: “I just played really consistently today, and I putted phenomenally.

“I started on the back nine and started off really well with birdie-birdie, so that was nice.

“Then I just kind of went out with nothing to lose today because yesterday was so tough out there. I don’t think it was just the way I played; I think the course played really tough.

“It is a tough golf course and you’ve just got to keep your head in the game and let it happen. You’re going to get bad bounces and I got a few of them today, but I got a few good ones as well.

“I’m just happy with how things are going. I put the work in over the winter time and yesterday was a little bit disappointing to come off the way I did. You have just got to trust that you’ve done the work and it was nice.”

All set for the first @LETgolf event of the year @KenyaLadiesOpen ! Amazing week so far 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kKE4ZoMQ3l — Michele Thomson (@micheletgolf) February 9, 2022

Franssen beaten in SA Amateur final

Inverness golfer Rory Franssen suffered defeat in the final of the 120th South African Amateur Championship at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

Franssen was beaten 4 and 2 by South African Kyle de Beer in the 36-hole final.

The 23-year-old was looking to follow in the footsteps of previous Scottish winners of the event, including Franssen will be looking to join Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Franssen made it to the final after beating Travis Procter 5 and 4 in the quarter-finals before defeating Sam Simpson by two holes in the last four.

Kyle de Beer clinches it!!

A 4 & 2 win on the 34th hole secures the #SAAmateurs title for the @GolfRSA National Squad member at @Royal_JHB_Golf!

Rory Franssen fought valiantly, but sportingly conceded De Beer's birdie putt when his chip from the edge of the green fell short. pic.twitter.com/0V5rez7m0O — GolfRSA (@GolfRSA) February 11, 2022