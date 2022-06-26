Golf: Injury rollercoaster at an end for Open hopeful Sandy Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Injury rollercoaster at an end for Open hopeful Sandy Scott

By Paul Third
June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:03 pm
Nairn golfer Sandy Scott at the 2019 Walker Cup.
Nairn golfer Sandy Scott at the 2019 Walker Cup.

Nairn amateur Sandy Scott is relishing the chance to focus on his golf again after enduring a ‘rollercoaster’ two years plagued by injury.

Scott will compete in the final qualifier for a place in the field for the 150th Open at St Andrews next month when he joins the field at Fairmont St Andrews on Monday.

Scott, who played in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup in 2019, was on the cusp of turning professional two years ago before a combination of injuries and Covid stopped his fledgling career in its tracks.

Two surgeries later Scott is injury free and ready to make the most of his fresh start.

He said: “The last couple of years have definitely been a big adventure, that’s for sure.

“There have been tons of ups and downs.

“One moment it felt as if I was making good progress and there was some hope then only for it to be followed by a backwards step. It has been a real rollercoaster.”

Scott feared for his career

Nairn golfer Sandy Scott

A troublesome wrist injury was the root cause of the 23-year-old’s issues and the road back to full fitness was not without its challenges.

Scott, who had to withdraw from the Walker Cup match last year due to the injury, said: “I’ve had two surgeries.

“For the first one they opened me up as they suspected there was something going on but there wasn’t much evidence of anything really.

“But the pain was still there.

“Six months later I had another operation and this time the damage was much more evident than the first time around.

“I’m just grateful they were able to find what was going on.”

Scott has had to make some adjustments on his road to recovery but after fearing his tournament golf career was in jeopardy he is relieved the adjustments made appear to be paying off.

He said: “The first issue after the second surgery was to determine what I could and couldn’t do.

“Once that was established it was a case of making the necessary changes so that I wasn’t causing any more damage.

“I won’t get too technical but I’ve had to make some changes to my technique.

“It’s little tweaks here and there but given there was a big chunk of time where I didn’t think I would play golf again it I’m delighted just to be back out there.”

Scott chasing place in the field at St Andrews

Scott is certainly in the mood to make up for lost time.

He missed out on a place in the US Open last month after losing in a play-off but came back strong by carding a five-under 65 at Panmure in the Open regional qualifier to book his place at Fairmont tomorrow.

Scott, who will be joined by his brother Calum and north-east duo Ben Murray and Greig Hutcheon among the hopefuls chasing the four spots available, is pleased to be able to able to looking forward with optimism again.

He said: “I feel as if I have a fresh slate again. I’m back out there pushing to get back to where I was before.

“I try not to dwell on the past. I’m happy to be back playing full stop and I’m pushing for goals again. It feels brilliant.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]