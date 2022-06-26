Golf: Injury rollercoaster at an end for Open hopeful Sandy Scott

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn amateur Sandy Scott is relishing the chance to focus on his golf again after enduring a ‘rollercoaster’ two years plagued by injury.

Scott will compete in the final qualifier for a place in the field for the 150th Open at St Andrews next month when he joins the field at Fairmont St Andrews on Monday.

Scott, who played in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup in 2019, was on the cusp of turning professional two years ago before a combination of injuries and Covid stopped his fledgling career in its tracks.

Two surgeries later Scott is injury free and ready to make the most of his fresh start.

He said: “The last couple of years have definitely been a big adventure, that’s for sure.

“There have been tons of ups and downs.

“One moment it felt as if I was making good progress and there was some hope then only for it to be followed by a backwards step. It has been a real rollercoaster.”

Scott feared for his career

A troublesome wrist injury was the root cause of the 23-year-old’s issues and the road back to full fitness was not without its challenges.

Scott, who had to withdraw from the Walker Cup match last year due to the injury, said: “I’ve had two surgeries.

“For the first one they opened me up as they suspected there was something going on but there wasn’t much evidence of anything really.

“But the pain was still there.

“Six months later I had another operation and this time the damage was much more evident than the first time around.

“I’m just grateful they were able to find what was going on.”

Scott has had to make some adjustments on his road to recovery but after fearing his tournament golf career was in jeopardy he is relieved the adjustments made appear to be paying off.

He said: “The first issue after the second surgery was to determine what I could and couldn’t do.

“Once that was established it was a case of making the necessary changes so that I wasn’t causing any more damage.

“I won’t get too technical but I’ve had to make some changes to my technique.

“It’s little tweaks here and there but given there was a big chunk of time where I didn’t think I would play golf again it I’m delighted just to be back out there.”

Scott chasing place in the field at St Andrews

Scott is certainly in the mood to make up for lost time.

He missed out on a place in the US Open last month after losing in a play-off but came back strong by carding a five-under 65 at Panmure in the Open regional qualifier to book his place at Fairmont tomorrow.

Scott, who will be joined by his brother Calum and north-east duo Ben Murray and Greig Hutcheon among the hopefuls chasing the four spots available, is pleased to be able to able to looking forward with optimism again.

He said: “I feel as if I have a fresh slate again. I’m back out there pushing to get back to where I was before.

“I try not to dwell on the past. I’m happy to be back playing full stop and I’m pushing for goals again. It feels brilliant.”