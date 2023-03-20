Bucket list: the best golf courses in Scotland you may not have heard of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Sport Golf

Bucket list: the best golf courses in Scotland you may not have heard of

In partnership with VisitScotland
March 20, 2023, 9:00 am
Rosemount golf course at Blairgowrie golf club

There are many amazing golf courses in Scotland but the best aren’t necessarily the most famous. Golf enthusiast Alan Wilkinson, who has played many of the country’s top courses, gives you his three unsung heroes.

Scotland is blessed with great golf courses. We have more of them per head of population than any other country in the world and many of them are among its finest. That’s not surprising when you consider the game started here. It’s a part of our heritage, as tightly woven into the national fabric as whisky and heroic sporting defeats.

Of course, we all know about venues such as St Andrews’ Old Course, The Centenary at Gleneagles, Carnoustie and Troon. We’ve seen the world’s best battle it out for The Open or go head-to-head in the Ryder Cup on them. Television networks have beamed these contests into our front rooms and made those layouts familiar sights.

But there’s so much more to golf in Scotland. Look beyond the tracks that host the biggest events and Scotland has so many other golfing gems. Courses that may not get the coverage of their illustrious compatriots but are every bit as fascinating, testing, enjoyable and spectacular.

But which ones really stand out?

Here I give you my top picks, starting with my favourite – a gorgeous track at Blairgowrie Golf Club.

Rosemount Golf Course

Rosemount Golf Course - Blairgowrie Golf Club
The majestic layout of Rosemount snakes its way around the property at Blairgowrie Golf Club.

Nestled in the heart of Perthshire, Rosemount is one of two world-class courses at the Blairgowrie Golf Club. Augusta National’s architect Dr. Alister MacKenzie designed the course before it was extended by five-time Open Champion James Braid. It’s a charming layout that winds its way through pine, birch and heather, and is heaven for the golfing purist.

I was lucky enough to play Rosemount recently on a crisp Spring day, when the sun had chased the chill from the air. It was early season and the course was still to get into prime condition. But still it shone.

My friend Richard and I enjoyed 18 holes of the most enjoyable golf you’re likely to get anywhere in the world. From the first hole, which doglegs gently left through the silver trees, we were treated to a feast of testing par-fours and picturesque par-threes.

Our golf was mixed as we combined some excellent shots with the odd wayward drive and scuffed pitch – understandable so early in the season. But after a slightly up-and-down start, I managed to amass five birdies as I found inspiration in the stunning surroundings.

A place of natural beauty

And the surroundings at Blairgowrie Golf Club really are beautiful. Rolling moorland winds its way through woodland which offers shelter from the wind and is a haven for wildlife. At one point we acquired some unlikely spectators as a group of deer decided to follow our progress from the trees.

It’s hard to pick out a favourite hole at Rosemount. The second is a short and attractive par-four that leads straight through the trees to a slightly raised green. The long 10th doglegs attractively and the short 15th is a beauty of a par-three that plays into a cosy corner of the course with a loch to its right. But I’ll maybe go for the 17th, another lovely par-three that plays over a deep gully to a two-tiered green where you have to be sure of taking the right club if you want to avoid a three putt.

Highlight of the round for me was holing a curling 40-footer across the final green to finish with a three in front of the grand clubhouse (see main pic). We shook hands and marched off, knowing our trip to Blairgowrie Golf Club had taken us to one of Scotland’s best courses.

Boat of Garten

Boat of Garten has an idyllic setting in the Highlands.
Boat of Garten has an idyllic setting in the Highlands. ©VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Boat of Garten is a jewel of the Highlands. It sits in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park and benefits from some of the finest scenery in Scotland.

Another James Braid design – he crops up a lot when you look at Scotland’s finest courses – Boat of Garten isn’t the longest track you’ll play. But it requires skill and imagination in abundance to score well here. The heather-lined fairways pitch and roll majestically, providing for some tricky stances. There are sharp changes in elevation on a number of holes and you’ll need to be accurate playing into the well-protected greens.

All throughout the round you’ll get spectacular views and clean Highland air.

Signature hole is the par-four sixth that doglegs right and is a classic risk-reward. Lay up and you’ll be left with a long shot into a sloping green. But cut the corner and you risk losing your ball amongst the lines of pine and birch.

If you’re venturing into the Highlands, try 18 holes at Boat of Garten. You won’t be sorry.

Crail Balcomie

Crail Balcomie golf course
Crail Balcomie is a beautiful example of old-style links golf. ©VisitScotland/Airborne Lens

No list of great Scottish courses would be complete without a links and this gem on the East Neuk of Fife fits the bill perfectly. Crail Balcomie is only 12 miles from St Andrews and was designed by the Grandfather of Golf, Old Tom Morris. It is one of two courses at the Crail Golfing Society – the seventh oldest club in the world. Fittingly, it contains many characteristics of old-style links golf, such as shared greens and railway sleepers in the bunker faces. Stone dykes border some holes and the crash of the waves accompanies your play.

The first few holes run along the spectacular shoreline with the North Sea waiting to engulf an errant shot. Each hole has its own charm. But the fourth is a particular beauty with its drive across the bay. You leave the shore behind and head inland through the middle of the round, before a return to the coast for the majestic finish.

At under 6,000 yards, it’s not long. But the clever design and ever-present wind mean it’s always a challenge.

While you’re out there, make sure you take some time to enjoy the views. This is golf the way nature intended.

If this has inspired you to take up playing golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Golf

Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA's finally reining…
spey bay golf course
Spey Bay Golf Course in line to be sold to US-based online cryptocurrency group…
Caddies David Pearson and Anne Sutherland.. Image Matthew Harris/DC Thomson design team
Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Players Championship. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: Proposal to reduce golf ball distance will not be popular
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
Scottie Scheffler
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Scottie Scheffler's win at Sawgrass continues a defining season…
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour's designated events without a cut will lack a spark
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented