How golf can be a real experience in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Sport Golf

How golf can be a real experience in Scotland

In partnership with VisitScotland
March 6, 2023, 9:00 am
Aberdour Golf Club for golf and experiences in Scotland
Aberdour Golf Club's picturesque setting adds to the experience of playing it. ©Fife Council/Airborne Lens

Playing golf is a great way to truly experience Scotland. With nearly 600 courses dotted around the length and breadth of the country – the most per head of population in the world – it means that if you want to tie in your time on the greens with other life-enhancing activities, it’s as easy as topping a tee shot.

Whether it’s daredevil adventure, sampling fine cuisine, enjoying nature or soaking up some culture, it’s likely on offer close to a golf course.

So once you’ve holed out on the final green there’s time to treat yourself in all manner of different ways.

Here we guide you through the many different delights you can savour while hitting the fairways in Scotland.

Drive up your adrenaline

Whitewater rafting for golf evperiences in Scotland
Riding the waves with whitewater rafting is a great experience to mix with golf in Scotland.

With frothing rapids, deep gorges, towering mountain tops and serene lochs, the Highlands are the perfect place for adventure. It’s also heaven for golfers with the mecca of Gleneagles among a range of first-class healthland and parkland layouts. So if you fancy some other fun outdoor pursuits with your pars and birdies then this is the perfect spot for you.

Play 18 holes in the morning and you’ll still have time to indulge in a spot of kayaking or sailing on Loch Tay or Loch Tummel. Or if you want to step up the adrenaline levels then why not indulge in a little white-water rafting on the tumbling waters of the River Tay. Another one for the thrillseekers is canyoning. Pop over to Blair Atholl and you can descend through waterfalls and rocky ravines at Bruar. Even skydiving and bungee jumping are options in Perthshire.

Swing closer to nature

Dolphins in Moray Firth for golf experiences in Scotland
Dolphins are a frequent sight in the Moray Firth and are a great addition to your golf experience in Scotland.

Take the sticks to Inverness-shire and you’ll be spoilt for choice. Quality layouts abound here such as Nairn, Boat of Garten and Castle Stuart.

Step off the links though and you can take the chance to get close to some of the area’s most playful residents. The Moray Firth is the best place in Scotland to see dolphins. These friendly and highly intelligent creatures are often seen arcing their way through the waters. Head a little north of Inverness to the picturesque Fortrose and Rosemarkie course and you may spot them from the fourth green or fifth tee at Chanonry Point where pods often follow in fishermen and stick around to delight watching passers-by. You can also take boat tours where, if you’re lucky, you may be treated to the sight of a whale.

Get a taste for the good life

Whisky tumblers with drams
Sampling the country’s national drink is something that can be done alongside playing golf in Scotland.

There’s nothing like a round of golf to work up an appetite – or a thirst. And the Highlands are just the place to do it. Aside from their many fabulous courses, the Highlands also play host to 14 restaurants that are listed in The Michelin Guide. So you can mix your time on the fairways with a taste of our finest local cuisine. There are also 47 distilleries dotted across the region and Speyside’s Malt Whisky Trail takes in some of the best of them. It means a fine dram and some outstanding golf are never too far from each other.

A fairway to the past

Stirling Castle
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland’s most famous and fascinating landmarks.

If it’s a bit of culture you’re looking for to tie in with your time on the fairways then Scotland’s the place for you. Play one of the many fine courses around Stirling and you can also visit the town’s famous castle or take a trip to Bannockburn or the Wallace Monument to find out a bit more about our past. Then there’s The Golf Coast in East Lothian where historic homes lie next to the links and Edinburgh Castle is just a short drive away. In fact, a piece of Scotland’s history will never be far away wherever you play, be it castles, ancient battle sites or examples of our agricultural and industrial heritage.

That’s hardly the whole picture on Scottish culture either. Highland games run throughout the golfing season, so you can step away from those strenuous driver swings to do a bit of caber tossing viewing. Or if it’s the sound of the fiddles you’re after, there’s a huge offering around Scotland too. Our country plays host to around 50 folk music festivals every year. So you can enjoy the famous courses of Ayrshire along with the strains of Glasgow’s Celtic Connections or tie in golf at Sconser with the delights of Skye Live.

Tee up some downtime

Couple on a spa break for golf experiences in Scotland
Relaxing with a spa break is a great way to add to your golf experience in Scotland.

If all that sounds just a little bit too hectic then there’s plenty of opportunity to unwind and refresh yourself. There are spa resorts all across Scotland offering the best in pampering and wellness. Many of these resorts have their own golf courses attached but almost all will have one within easy reach. Perhaps you want to tee off while your other half enjoys a massage, or maybe you want to fully relax in a spa bath and steam room after an energetic 18 holes. Whatever it is, you can enjoy it here.

You may also just want to get away from it all. Many of the courses across the country from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands are situated in spots of rugged beauty where you can switch off the phone and forget about the stresses and strains of the modern world. Give yourself a digital detox – you deserve it.

And remember, golf in Scotland isn’t just a sport – it’s an experience.

If this has inspired you to take up golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Self-proclaimed 'top players' want so much more for less
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…
Kelly Mechie won the Inverurie club championship. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie
Luke Donald has some difficult decisions to make as Ryder Cup qualification continues this summer.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Ryder Cup intrigue starts, even with seven months still…
The first phase of the eco hotel was approved this week
Step forward for planned £20 million eco-hotel at Coul Links golf resort
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that - PGA Tour's big impact events throw…

Most Read

1
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
4
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Steven Moir outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie. Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Snow in Whalsay
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east with closures to roads and…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 6-3-23 Picture shows; New cafe bistro on the way in Grant Street, Inverness . Inverness. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jackson admitted two assaults to injury under provocation Picture shows; Joey Jackson - Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Lysimachia clethroides is understood worldwide but gooseneck loosestrife is an English common name.
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…
Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers underperforming at both ends, says Luis Longstaff
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Charlotte Bailey earned two scholarships for her work in engineering Picture shows; Charlotte Bailey. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Editor's Picks

Most Commented