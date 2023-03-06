How golf can be a real experience in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Playing golf is a great way to truly experience Scotland. With nearly 600 courses dotted around the length and breadth of the country – the most per head of population in the world – it means that if you want to tie in your time on the greens with other life-enhancing activities, it’s as easy as topping a tee shot.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether it’s daredevil adventure, sampling fine cuisine, enjoying nature or soaking up some culture, it’s likely on offer close to a golf course.

So once you’ve holed out on the final green there’s time to treat yourself in all manner of different ways.

Here we guide you through the many different delights you can savour while hitting the fairways in Scotland.

Drive up your adrenaline

With frothing rapids, deep gorges, towering mountain tops and serene lochs, the Highlands are the perfect place for adventure. It’s also heaven for golfers with the mecca of Gleneagles among a range of first-class healthland and parkland layouts. So if you fancy some other fun outdoor pursuits with your pars and birdies then this is the perfect spot for you.

Play 18 holes in the morning and you’ll still have time to indulge in a spot of kayaking or sailing on Loch Tay or Loch Tummel. Or if you want to step up the adrenaline levels then why not indulge in a little white-water rafting on the tumbling waters of the River Tay. Another one for the thrillseekers is canyoning. Pop over to Blair Atholl and you can descend through waterfalls and rocky ravines at Bruar. Even skydiving and bungee jumping are options in Perthshire.

Swing closer to nature

Take the sticks to Inverness-shire and you’ll be spoilt for choice. Quality layouts abound here such as Nairn, Boat of Garten and Castle Stuart.

Step off the links though and you can take the chance to get close to some of the area’s most playful residents. The Moray Firth is the best place in Scotland to see dolphins. These friendly and highly intelligent creatures are often seen arcing their way through the waters. Head a little north of Inverness to the picturesque Fortrose and Rosemarkie course and you may spot them from the fourth green or fifth tee at Chanonry Point where pods often follow in fishermen and stick around to delight watching passers-by. You can also take boat tours where, if you’re lucky, you may be treated to the sight of a whale.

Get a taste for the good life

There’s nothing like a round of golf to work up an appetite – or a thirst. And the Highlands are just the place to do it. Aside from their many fabulous courses, the Highlands also play host to 14 restaurants that are listed in The Michelin Guide. So you can mix your time on the fairways with a taste of our finest local cuisine. There are also 47 distilleries dotted across the region and Speyside’s Malt Whisky Trail takes in some of the best of them. It means a fine dram and some outstanding golf are never too far from each other.

A fairway to the past

If it’s a bit of culture you’re looking for to tie in with your time on the fairways then Scotland’s the place for you. Play one of the many fine courses around Stirling and you can also visit the town’s famous castle or take a trip to Bannockburn or the Wallace Monument to find out a bit more about our past. Then there’s The Golf Coast in East Lothian where historic homes lie next to the links and Edinburgh Castle is just a short drive away. In fact, a piece of Scotland’s history will never be far away wherever you play, be it castles, ancient battle sites or examples of our agricultural and industrial heritage.

That’s hardly the whole picture on Scottish culture either. Highland games run throughout the golfing season, so you can step away from those strenuous driver swings to do a bit of caber tossing viewing. Or if it’s the sound of the fiddles you’re after, there’s a huge offering around Scotland too. Our country plays host to around 50 folk music festivals every year. So you can enjoy the famous courses of Ayrshire along with the strains of Glasgow’s Celtic Connections or tie in golf at Sconser with the delights of Skye Live.

Tee up some downtime

If all that sounds just a little bit too hectic then there’s plenty of opportunity to unwind and refresh yourself. There are spa resorts all across Scotland offering the best in pampering and wellness. Many of these resorts have their own golf courses attached but almost all will have one within easy reach. Perhaps you want to tee off while your other half enjoys a massage, or maybe you want to fully relax in a spa bath and steam room after an energetic 18 holes. Whatever it is, you can enjoy it here.

You may also just want to get away from it all. Many of the courses across the country from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands are situated in spots of rugged beauty where you can switch off the phone and forget about the stresses and strains of the modern world. Give yourself a digital detox – you deserve it.

And remember, golf in Scotland isn’t just a sport – it’s an experience.

If this has inspired you to take up golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.