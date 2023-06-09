Chief executive Steven Ferguson eager for Ross County to make most of opportunity to regroup ahead of new campaign

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chief executive Steven Ferguson says Ross County are already working to lay down the foundations for a fresh push next season.

The Staggies secured Premiership survival courtesy of a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle, in which they clawed back a three-goal deficit before triumphing on penalties.

County are now in the process of preparing their squad for the new campaign.

The Dingwall side will lose five loan players who have returned to their parent clubs, while the club have confirmed defender Alex Iacovitti will move on after three seasons in the Highlands.

Having preserved top-flight status, chief executive Ferguson is determined to use the opportunity to regroup ahead of the new campaign.

Ferguson said: “We need to take stock and catch our breath. We need to stay ourselves because it has been a tough season, horrendous injuries and all the stuff. We haven’t bleated on about things.

“There were lots of things we felt went against us, but we need to stop, reset and assess what happened and we improve in every aspect.

“There is always a lot of work to do at Ross County. We have a lot of boys on loan and guys coming to the end of their contracts.

“It is no different to any close season at Ross County. It is just unfortunate the way it is.

“We are used to dealing with that and handling it.

“The bit that’s maybe different is the turnaround time because the season has run on. It is going to be a challenge, but the pre-season is always a challenge.

“We need to assess everything and go again.”

Chief executive praises Mackay and MacGregor for role in Staggies’ escape

Although Ferguson says the Staggies are disappointed with their 11th-placed finish, he has praised the way manager Malky Mackay navigated County out of trouble with the backing of chairman Roy MacGregor.

He said: “It would be remiss of me what the chairman does for this football club and the area.

“The money he invests so we can have a team that competes in the Premiership is down to him.

“He has a very small board that he works very closely with. He needs to take a huge slice of the credit for what goes on here.

“We have backed Malky and the team and we have got our just rewards of still being in the league.

“Malky’s experience going into the play-off games was massive. He has had success in play-offs as a player and a manager.

“His success has been good. Sometimes it’s written in the stars and we were confident having Malky in our corner we were in the best hands. Thankfully, it has been proven right.

“It is not where we wanted to be, we are not dressing that up. We are disappointed but to finish the season like that, we have achieved staying in the division which was what we wanted to do at the start of the season.

“We have set out what we wanted to do and now it is a chance to breathe.”

County looking to avoid nerve-shredding finish to campaign

After ending the campaign with nine wins from 38 league matches, Ferguson says County will be striving for greater consistency in order to avoid more late drama in the new campaign.

He added: “The consistency is the key bit. We didn’t know what we were going to get and when we would get it.

“We had belief in the squad and individuals and it was about them performing on any given day.

“They were asked to stand up to the plate against Partick Thistle, which was the last roll of the dice.

“When you have that pressure it is difficult, but for them to turn it around and win it on penalties was fantastic.

“It was a great game to watch. (But) I didn’t enjoy one bit of it – apart from the result.”