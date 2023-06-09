Chief executive Steven Ferguson eager for Ross County to make most of opportunity to regroup ahead of new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief executive Steven Ferguson eager for Ross County to make most of opportunity to regroup ahead of new campaign

The Staggies secured Premiership status for a fifth successive season by defeating Partick Thistle in a dramatic play-off encounter.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

Chief executive Steven Ferguson says Ross County are already working to lay down the foundations for a fresh push next season.

The Staggies secured Premiership survival courtesy of a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle, in which they clawed back a three-goal deficit before triumphing on penalties.

County are now in the process of preparing their squad for the new campaign.

The Dingwall side will lose five loan players who have returned to their parent clubs, while the club have confirmed defender Alex Iacovitti will move on after three seasons in the Highlands.

Having preserved top-flight status, chief executive Ferguson is determined to use the opportunity to regroup ahead of the new campaign.

Ferguson said: “We need to take stock and catch our breath. We need to stay ourselves because it has been a tough season, horrendous injuries and all the stuff. We haven’t bleated on about things.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“There were lots of things we felt went against us, but we need to stop, reset and assess what happened and we improve in every aspect.

“There is always a lot of work to do at Ross County. We have a lot of boys on loan and guys coming to the end of their contracts.

“It is no different to any close season at Ross County. It is just unfortunate the way it is.

“We are used to dealing with that and handling it.

“The bit that’s maybe different is the turnaround time because the season has run on. It is going to be a challenge, but the pre-season is always a challenge.

“We need to assess everything and go again.”

Chief executive praises Mackay and MacGregor for role in Staggies’ escape

Although Ferguson says the Staggies are disappointed with their 11th-placed finish, he has praised the way manager Malky Mackay navigated County out of trouble with the backing of chairman Roy MacGregor.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

He said: “It would be remiss of me what the chairman does for this football club and the area.

“The money he invests so we can have a team that competes in the Premiership is down to him.

“He has a very small board that he works very closely with. He needs to take a huge slice of the credit for what goes on here.

“We have backed Malky and the team and we have got our just rewards of still being in the league.

“Malky’s experience going into the play-off games was massive. He has had success in play-offs as a player and a manager.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“His success has been good. Sometimes it’s written in the stars and we were confident having Malky in our corner we were in the best hands. Thankfully, it has been proven right.

“It is not where we wanted to be, we are not dressing that up. We are disappointed but to finish the season like that, we have achieved staying in the division which was what we wanted to do at the start of the season.

“We have set out what we wanted to do and now it is a chance to breathe.”

County looking to avoid nerve-shredding finish to campaign

After ending the campaign with nine wins from 38 league matches, Ferguson says County will be striving for greater consistency in order to avoid more late drama in the new campaign.

He added: “The consistency is the key bit. We didn’t know what we were going to get and when we would get it.

“We had belief in the squad and individuals and it was about them performing on any given day.

“They were asked to stand up to the plate against Partick Thistle, which was the last roll of the dice.

“When you have that pressure it is difficult, but for them to turn it around and win it on penalties was fantastic. 

“It was a great game to watch. (But) I didn’t enjoy one bit of it – apart from the result.”

