Rory McIlroy eager to defend Genesis Scottish Open lead in difficult predicted conditions

Rory McIlroy is ready to battle the elements after surging to the top of the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard.

Northern Irishman McIlroy is a shot clear after two rounds, after recording a four-under-par 66 on day two at The Renaissance Club.

Saturday’s third round has been brought forward, with all players teeing off between 7am and 9am from tees one and 10.

It is due to inclement weather which is forecast later in the day.

McIlroy insists he has no qualms about the possibility of poor conditions, and he said: “I hit the ball really well tee-to-green. Honestly it felt like four-under was probably the worst I could have shot out there. But it’s swings and roundabouts.

“I hold a couple of long ones on Thursday to shoot a good score, and then missed a couple today, but overall, I’m really pleased with how the last two days have went.

“I will take whatever the conditions and the golf course are going to give us.

“I don’t really have any expectations. It would be silly of me to try to pick a potential target score to get to.

“I will just embrace the conditions and just sort of make the best of them.

“I know that I’m playing well enough tee-to-green to give myself some looks and hang in there, so I’m pretty confident going into the next two days no matter what the weather throws at us.

“I pride myself on being a global player. I’ve never won in Scotland before, I don’t think. I’ve had a tonne of close calls at the Dunhill and The Open, so it would be nice to get my first win in Scotland.”

Hatton among chasing pack

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is one of three players who trails McIlroy by a solitary shot, along with South Korean pair Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An.

Hatton insists he remains in a relaxed position as the weekend approaches.

He said: “I try my best every single week. Ultimately that’s all you can do. I’ve been fortunate.

“I’ve got a fairly decent record on links courses, and it’s nice to play in front of an almost home crowd.

“I don’t feel pressure on a Friday. Sunday, when you’ve got a chance, you’ve got more of a buzz, but ultimately that’s the position you want to find yourself in at the start of the week.

“I’ve had a good day and got myself back into it.

“I’ve generally always putted well on links courses. Like every single tournament we play, you have to putt well to give yourself a chance to win on Sunday, so let’s hope the putts keep dropping.”

Landmark day for Colsaerts

It was a day to remember for Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts, who produced his first professional hole-in-one on 14.

Although he recorded another eagle two holes later, it did not prove enough for Colsaerts to make the cut as he finished one-under-par for the tournament.

Nevertheless, Colsaerts insists the moment will live long in the memory.

He said: “I’ve been chasing a hole-in-one in professional golf for 20-something years.

“I’m super happy that it happens to be in Scotland. I mean, I’ve always played well in The Scottish Open. I’ve had a special relationship with these people since day one.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of doing it at a better place.

“I just hit a full wedge exactly on my right line. I used the left banking – you can’t really see the ball go in, but the reaction from the grandstands, the arms in the air and the shouts, is something that I’ll remember for a long time.

“The walk down from the tee is exceptional. It was smiles all around and you can see on camera, I was extremely happy as well.”