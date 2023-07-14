Rory McIlroy eager to defend Genesis Scottish Open lead in difficult predicted conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Rory McIlroy eager to defend Genesis Scottish Open lead in difficult predicted conditions

McIlroy is a shot ahead of three players on 10-under-par for the tournament at The Renaissance Club.

By Andy Skinner
Rory McIlroy during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Rory McIlroy is ready to battle the elements after surging to the top of the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard.

Northern Irishman McIlroy is a shot clear after two rounds, after recording a four-under-par 66 on day two at The Renaissance Club.

Saturday’s third round has been brought forward, with all players teeing off between 7am and 9am from tees one and 10.

It is due to inclement weather which is forecast later in the day.

McIlroy insists he has no qualms about the possibility of poor conditions, and he said: “I hit the ball really well tee-to-green. Honestly it felt like four-under was probably the worst I could have shot out there. But it’s swings and roundabouts.

“I hold a couple of long ones on Thursday to shoot a good score, and then missed a couple today, but overall, I’m really pleased with how the last two days have went.

“I will take whatever the conditions and the golf course are going to give us.

“I don’t really have any expectations. It would be silly of me to try to pick a potential target score to get to.

“I will just embrace the conditions and just sort of make the best of them.

“I know that I’m playing well enough tee-to-green to give myself some looks and hang in there, so I’m pretty confident going into the next two days no matter what the weather throws at us.

“I pride myself on being a global player. I’ve never won in Scotland before, I don’t think. I’ve had a tonne of close calls at the Dunhill and The Open, so it would be nice to get my first win in Scotland.”

Hatton among chasing pack

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is one of three players who trails McIlroy by a solitary shot, along with South Korean pair Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An.

Hatton insists he remains in a relaxed position as the weekend approaches.

He said: “I try my best every single week. Ultimately that’s all you can do. I’ve been fortunate.

Tyrrell Hatton during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

“I’ve got a fairly decent record on links courses, and it’s nice to play in front of an almost home crowd.

“I don’t feel pressure on a Friday. Sunday, when you’ve got a chance, you’ve got more of a buzz, but ultimately that’s the position you want to find yourself in at the start of the week.

“I’ve had a good day and got myself back into it.

“I’ve generally always putted well on links courses. Like every single tournament we play, you have to putt well to give yourself a chance to win on Sunday, so let’s hope the putts keep dropping.”

Landmark day for Colsaerts

It was a day to remember for Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts, who produced his first professional hole-in-one on 14.

Although he recorded another eagle two holes later, it did not prove enough for Colsaerts to make the cut as he finished one-under-par for the tournament.

Nevertheless, Colsaerts insists the moment will live long in the memory.

He said: “I’ve been chasing a hole-in-one in professional golf for 20-something years.

“I’m super happy that it happens to be in Scotland. I mean, I’ve always played well in The Scottish Open. I’ve had a special relationship with these people since day one.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of doing it at a better place.

Nicolas Colsaerts. Image: PA

“I just hit a full wedge exactly on my right line. I used the left banking – you can’t really see the ball go in, but the reaction from the grandstands, the arms in the air and the shouts, is something that I’ll remember for a long time.

“The walk down from the tee is exceptional. It was smiles all around and you can see on camera, I was extremely happy as well.”

