Bike thefts from Aberdeen school branded as ‘nasty and vindictive’

Those coming across the scene said the space had been completely cleared out leaving only a few bike helmets and debris. 

By Lottie Hood
Mountain bike stolen from Dyce Academy
The container at Dyce Academy holding the bikes was discovered "completely empty" on Thursday, July 13. Image: Fubar News.

A large number of bikes used to encourage cycling among pupils have been stolen from an Aberdeen secondary school.

Bikes used for a school project promoting active travel have been taken from a container at Dyce Academy in Aberdeen.

The discovery was made by Dyce residents on Riverside Drive on Thursday, July 13, when the container doors were seen lying open.

Those coming across the scene said the space was completely cleared out leaving only a few bike helmets.

The container was completely emptied apart from a few bike helmets.

Bike “wheels and bits and pieces” were also seen thrown across the Astro pitch.

The incident – described as a “really nasty and vindictive activity” – has been reported to police.

Thefts are ‘deeply worrying’

The stolen bikes are part of an initiative used to promote cycling and active travel in the school.

Young people who do not have bikes of their own were able to use them and were taught how to use them safely on the road.

Councillor Martin Greig
Councillor Martin Greig labelled the thefts as “vindictive” and upsetting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s education convener, Martin Greig, said many in the community will be saddened and upset by the incident.

Commenting on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, he said: “These important and enjoyable resources have been stolen.

“These bikes were really valued as healthy and fun options for getting to and from school.

“We expect school environments to be places of respect and safety so it’s deeply worrying that there have been these thefts from the school site.

“The school community will be deeply disappointed and saddened by these crimes.”

Appeal for public’s help

The types of models stolen are red Apollo mountain bikes and silver Carrera Subway non-electric bikes.

Some have been found after being left in various locations in the Dyce area. However, a number have yet to be recovered.

Councillor Martin Greig encouraged anyone with information on any missing bikes to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers.

Image of some of the silver bikes lined up.
Some of the bikes stolen are Silver Carrera Subway non-electric bikes. Image: Fubar News.

He added: “Hopefully the offenders will be identified and held to account.

“This is a hugely irresponsible activity…this kind of criminal activity just spoils everything for everyone – people will feel unsafe.

“Hopefully we can get the bikes back and also restore or replace the ones that have been removed because we will continue with our cycling initiative.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.30am on Thursday, July 13, we received a report of a break-in at a premises on Riverview Drive, Aberdeen, that happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

