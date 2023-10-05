Dunhill Links: Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus tied for the lead but Scots are in the mix

American Peter Uihlein is hoping to go one better at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 10 years after losing in a play-off at St Andrews.

The 34-year-old ended the opening day in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and Spaniard Adri Arnaus on eight-under-par.

Uihlein, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour and is partnering LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the pro-am event that runs alongside the DP World Tour event, was close to winning the event in 2013.

He was beaten in a play-off by David Howell on that occasion but he was encouraged by his fine start with a 64 at the Old Course.

Uihlein said: “I have good history here. I just love it.

“I like when it gets windy and challenging. It is just a lot of fun.

“I was close here, in a play-off, and looking back on it, that would have been really special to win around here.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming back so hopefully I can string together three more good days and see what happens.”

Soderberg continued his good recent form with a 64, helped by birdies at seven of the first eight holes.

He said: “I got off to quite the amazing start.

“I was seven-under through eight and missed a five-footer on the hole I didn’t make birdie.

“I just found the fairways and the wedges were close. It was quite easy for the first ten holes or so. Then you turn around into the wind and it rained a little bit more.

“I thought I played pretty well over the last eight holes but I just didn’t get close enough or hole the putts.

“I tried to think about just one shot at a time.

“Obviously you know you’re thinking about how low can I go but I just didn’t quite get close to the pins. I’m still very happy.”

Arnaus was thrilled by his start with a bogey-free 64 at Carnoustie, the toughest of the three venues used for the Dunhill Links event.

Adri Arnaus' opening 64 is his lowest score in 14 months on the DP World Tour 📈 #dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/CU98VF8vff — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 5, 2023

He said: “At times it felt easy but this course can definitely show its teeth and you’ve got to be really careful.

“We continued to play quite well and then we rolled in a few putts. Brilliant start, I would say.”

Forrest leads home charge

Several Scots made strong starts with Grant Forrest the leading way on day one after a seven-under 65 around Kingsbarns, which included an eagle three at the ninth.

He said: “I played really nicely and gave myself loads of chances.

“I probably missed a few of the shorter chances and then evened it out by making a few longer putts on holes I wasn’t expecting. All in all, I’m delighted.”

Aberdeen’s David Law was also pleased with his day’s work after a six-under 66 at St Andrews to sit only two shots off the lead.

He said: “It was a good day. We got a little bit lucky with the weather.

“I started on the back nine when it was calm. The wind picked up when I had the front nine to play so I had those holes downwind.

“That made a difference and I holed a few putts as well so it was nice to see the ball going in the hole.”

How it stands after 18 holes at the @dunhilllinks 📊 #dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/0yCITy8sEw — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 5, 2023

Taking the rough with the smooth

Nairn’s Sandy Scott, who is gearing up for the second stage of DP World Tour Q School next month, made an encouraging start with a five-under 67 at the Old Course, while Robert MacIntyre was content following up his Ryder Cup heroics with a steady two-under 70 at Carnoustie.

The Oban golfer said afterwards: “When that rain came on, I felt like, what am I doing?

“But you take the rough with the smooth – it’s Scotland at the end of the day.

“That was a decent round. The chip-in (for eagle) on the par 5 14th was probably the most memorable part but overall, basically solid.”

His European teammate Tommy Fleetwood shot three-under at Carnoustie while wearing his specially designed Team Europe golf shoes from last week.

He said: “They are only ones I’ve got. I actually didn’t really want to wear them. I was thinking I’m going to ruin these shoes.

“They are the only ones I’ve got this week, so it’s actually a bit of a disaster if they get ruined so I’ll do my best to keep them dry.”

Inverness’ Rory Franssen shot a two-under 70 at the Old Course, while Richie Ramsay was forced to withdraw from the event due to illness.