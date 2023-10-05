Dunhill Links: Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus tied for the lead but Scots are in the mix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunhill Links: Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus tied for the lead but Scots are in the mix

Several Scots in contention after day one of the DP World Tour event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

By Danny Law
Adri Arnaus during the first day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: SNS.
Adri Arnaus during the first day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: SNS.

American Peter Uihlein is hoping to go one better at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 10 years after losing in a play-off at St Andrews.

The 34-year-old ended the opening day in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and Spaniard Adri Arnaus on eight-under-par.

Uihlein, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour and is partnering LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the pro-am event that runs alongside the DP World Tour event, was close to winning the event in 2013.

He was beaten in a play-off by David Howell on that occasion but he was encouraged by his fine start with a 64 at the Old Course.

Uihlein said: “I have good history here. I just love it.

“I like when it gets windy and challenging. It is just a lot of fun.

“I was close here, in a play-off, and looking back on it, that would have been really special to win around here.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming back so hopefully I can string together three more good days and see what happens.”

Tommy Fleetwood on day one of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.  Image: PA.

Soderberg continued his good recent form with a 64, helped by birdies at seven of the first eight holes.

He said: “I got off to quite the amazing start.

“I was seven-under through eight and missed a five-footer on the hole I didn’t make birdie.

“I just found the fairways and the wedges were close. It was quite easy for the first ten holes or so. Then you turn around into the wind and it rained a little bit more.

“I thought I played pretty well over the last eight holes but I just didn’t get close enough or hole the putts.

“I tried to think about just one shot at a time.

“Obviously you know you’re thinking about how low can I go but I just didn’t quite get close to the pins. I’m still very happy.”

Arnaus was thrilled by his start with a bogey-free 64 at Carnoustie, the toughest of the three venues used for the Dunhill Links event.

He said: “At times it felt easy but this course can definitely show its teeth and you’ve got to be really careful.

“We continued to play quite well and then we rolled in a few putts. Brilliant start, I would say.”

Forrest leads home charge

Several Scots made strong starts with Grant Forrest the leading way on day one after a seven-under 65 around Kingsbarns, which included an eagle three at the ninth.

He said: “I played really nicely and gave myself loads of chances.

“I probably missed a few of the shorter chances and then evened it out by making a few longer putts on holes I wasn’t expecting. All in all, I’m delighted.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones was among the celebrities playing in the event. Image: SNS.  

Aberdeen’s David Law was also pleased with his day’s work after a six-under 66 at St Andrews to sit only two shots off the lead.

He said: “It was a good day. We got a little bit lucky with the weather.

“I started on the back nine when it was calm. The wind picked up when I had the front nine to play so I had those holes downwind.

“That made a difference and I holed a few putts as well so it was nice to see the ball going in the hole.”

Taking the rough with the smooth

Nairn’s Sandy Scott, who is gearing up for the second stage of DP World Tour Q School next month, made an encouraging start with a five-under 67 at the Old Course, while Robert MacIntyre was content following up his Ryder Cup heroics with a steady two-under 70 at Carnoustie.

The Oban golfer said afterwards: “When that rain came on, I felt like, what am I doing?

“But you take the rough with the smooth – it’s Scotland at the end of the day.

“That was a decent round. The chip-in (for eagle) on the par 5 14th was probably the most memorable part but overall, basically solid.”

Robert MacIntyre (left) and Padraig Harrington shake hands after finishing their rounds.  Image: PA. 

His European teammate Tommy Fleetwood shot three-under at Carnoustie while wearing his specially designed Team Europe golf shoes from last week.

He said: “They are only ones I’ve got. I actually didn’t really want to wear them. I was thinking I’m going to ruin these shoes.

“They are the only ones I’ve got this week, so it’s actually a bit of a disaster if they get ruined so I’ll do my best to keep them dry.”

Inverness’ Rory Franssen shot a two-under 70 at the Old Course, while Richie Ramsay was forced to withdraw from the event due to illness.

