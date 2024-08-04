Paul Lawrie left to rue costly finish as Robert Coles wins PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Lawrie left to rue costly finish as Robert Coles wins PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Coles described the victory at the Aberdeenshire venue as the biggest of his career.

By Danny Law
Robert Coles pictured with the trophy after winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Robert Coles chalked up the biggest win of his career after home favourite Paul Lawrie dropped four strokes over the closing three holes to miss out on victory in the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship by a shot.

Lawrie was sitting on seven-under and two strokes ahead of Coles after 15 holes before bogeys at 16 and 17 and a double bogey on the 18th handed Coles the opportunity to win the top prize of £93,000 at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire.

Coles’ closing round of one-under 71 made him the only player who finished in the top-10 to shoot under par on the final day with the blustery conditions making scoring tough.

Lawrie started the day with a four-shot lead but was left to ponder what could have been after his closing round of four-over 76.

Coles, a three-time winner on the Challenge Tour, said the success was the highlight of his golfing career to date.

The 51-year-old, who received a congratulatory phone call from former US president Donald Trump moments after his victory, said: “I’m ecstatic.

“I never thought for one moment I had it, to be honest.

“Paul is such a good player.

“He hit some poor shots for his quality. I know he will be disappointed.

“I just got lucky at the right time. I just got my nose in front at that point.

Robert Coles on the phone to former US president Donald Trump. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I feel for Paul.

“I know he wasn’t at his very best. He was very unlucky.

“It felt like a bit of hit-and-run, I’m afraid.

“It is comfortably the biggest win of my career.”

Winner Robert Coles with Eric Trump and Sarah Malone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Challenging conditions at Balmedie

Lawrie was looking for his first victory on the Legends Tour since winning the Farmfoods European Senior Masters at La Manga Golf Club two years ago.

He started the day with a four-shot advantage over Englishmen Simon Khan and Coles.

That was reduced to one shot when the Aberdonian picked up a bogey on third while Coles birdied holes 1 and 3.

It was a two-shot advantage by the time they reached the turn after both players bogeyed the eighth and Coles followed with another dropped shot at the next hole after finding a bunker off the tee.

With the wind in their favour, both players birdied the par-five 10th but tougher challenges lay ahead as they went down the closing stretch into the wind.

Paul Lawrie on the final day of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

By the time they reached the 18th they were level on five-under and it was Coles – with a bogey six – who emerged victorious, much to the disappointment of the majority of the local crowd.

Coles said: “The crowds were great.

“Obviously they’d be rooting for Paul but they were fair and gracious and I really appreciated that.

“It’s amazing. It hasn’t sunk in yet. To pip Paul, too. I know he’s been unlucky at the last but it’s fantastic for me.

“My short game has been exceptional this week.

“Not that long ago, I did think that when I played with some of these guys my short game wasn’t good enough.

“I’ve worked hard on that and to hit those shots when I needed to was great.

“I had a good chip on 16 and a good putt on 17 and they were big.

“I scrambled my way around today. It was so tough. You were going to scramble. I relied on my short game heavily.

“I’ve been so disappointed with myself over the last year or so as I felt I had a few opportunities to win and never saw it through.

“I was getting very frustrated with myself.

“Patience is a big thing and I have been a bit more patient of late. That’s helped me this week. Pars have been good this week and that taught me to be more patient too.

“I’m a PGA man and this is great. Luckily I won the PGA Professionals Championship at Moor Park earlier this year so I’ve done a PGA double. I’m thrilled by that.”

Host Montgomerie finishes top-10

Khan finished third on one-under after a closing 74 with Alex Cejka, Doug McGuigan and Phillip Price tied fourth on one-over.

Tournament host Colin Montgomerie was one shot further back after signing off with a third successive 73 to finish tied seventh alongside 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell.

Tournament host Colin Montgomerie finished in the top-10. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Montgomerie, who intends to now take a break from golf due to ill health, said: “It was difficult. It was cold and windy and I’ve never been a fan of windy conditions but we did OK.

“The duties this week were full on.

“It is difficult to play and host and I haven’t been well. I’m going home and looking forward to taking a minimum of two months off.

“I have never done this in 40 years.

“I’m 61 and I haven’t had a rest since I was 21.

“I haven’t stopped so I’m looking forward to it.”

Aberdeen’s Scott Henderson was tied ninth on three-over after a final round of 75.

