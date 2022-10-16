Paul Lawrie wins play-off to claim second success of the season on Legends Tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie defeated Michael Jonzon in a play-off to win the Farmfoods European Senior Masters at La Manga Golf Club.

Lawrie carded a closing round of 65 to finish tied on 17-under-par with Swede Jonzon, who shot a final round of 70.

A birdie-4 at the first play-off hole was enough to earn Lawrie his second title of the season following his victory at the Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship in June.

Lawrie, 53, said: “It was unexpected a wee bit, I suppose.

“Michael had a few shots to spare, but I obviously know more than anyone that it’s never over until it’s over.

“I’m delighted to win and it’s the second Farmfoods tournament win this year, which is very nice.”

Lawrie said a change in putting stroke helped him finish with a flourish with his eight-under-par closing round including an eagle and six birdies.

He said: “I struggled with the putter the first day. I missed a lot of putts and the first nine the second day I didn’t play too well.

“I changed my putter grip to a split-handed grip with about six or seven holes to go in the second round and rolled the ball really nicely.

“I played solid this week and, in the end, holed a few putts, which you need to do.”

