Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison heads to Russia with confidence after Euro Super Series success

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison was delighted to claim victory in the inaugural Euro Super Series at the National Curling Academy in Stirling.

British Curling’s decision to create a new-look nine player squad system for their elite women gained an early reward when the GB Red line-up powered to victory on their home ice.

Having beaten Switzerland’s reigning world champions Team Tirinzoni in the quarter-finals, then Germany’s Team Jensch in the semi-finals, Morrison, Lauren Gray, Jen Dodds and Mili Smith carried that form into the final and they were always in charge of a one-sided final against a Swedish side skipped by former World Junior champion Isabella Wrana.

A three at the second end put them in control and they confined the Swedes to just two singles as they ran out 7-2 winners, to their skip’s delight.

Morrison said: “It feels so amazing just now.

“I’m over the moon. I couldn’t have asked for anything more this week.

“It just shows what we’re capable of and how much the squad system is really working. We’ve only played together for two weeks and we’ve beaten world champions and so many other good teams, which shows what the season hopefully holds for us.”

The squad system has been put in place to maximise the opportunity to assess both the form of individuals and what combinations work best ahead of a British team having to participate in the Winter Olympic qualifying tournament for the first time and Morrison reckons that everyone on the programme should take confidence from a week that also saw the GB Blue team, led by three-time Olympian Eve Muirhead, reach the semi-finals.

“This demonstrates that we are world class players and that we can beat anyone, so there’s no reason that we should have anything to worry about come the Olympic qualifying competition in December,” said Morrison.

On a personal level she drew considerable confidence from having reigning world mixed doubles champion Jen Dodds and two-time Olympian Lauren Gray in her team.

“I personally have learned so much from the squad members I haven’t played with before,” Morrison acknowledged.

“This week, playing alongside Lauren (Gray) and Jen (Dodds), they’ve got so much experience under their belts and that’s just supported me on my journey through the squad system.

“Having them in the line-up really gave me the confidence as a skip, that if I ever have doubts they could really help me along with that and that really upped the confidence throughout the team.

“They played brilliant, especially on these play-off days. I couldn’t ask for any more from my team.”

Another new challenge now looms with a trip to Russia for her first overseas event in two years.

Morrison added: “We’re off to St Petersburg on Tuesday and we’re splitting up and playing with members of this week’s GB Blue team, so we won’t get to go for another tour title as a team, but hopefully both teams will put in great performances over there. The other team did great as well, so I think St Petersburg will be a great event for all of us.”