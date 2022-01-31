Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League Darts line-up revealed as new season gets set for take-off

By Jamie Durent
January 31, 2022, 10:21 am
The Premier League Darts crowd at Aberdeen
Scots Peter Wright and Gary Anderson will be among the eight players battling it out for the Premier League Darts title.

World champion Wright will be looking to win the Premier League for the first time, having been a runner-up in 2017, while Anderson is a two-time winner of this competition.

Joining them in the field will be world number one Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, UK Open winner James Wade, defending champion Jonny Clayton, world-finalist Michael Smith and Joe Cullen, who was in imperious form to win the Masters on Sunday night and seal the final spot.

The Premier League is played over 16 nights around the UK, starting in Cardiff on Thursday with Aberdeen hosting night 12 on April 21. The play-offs will take place in Newcastle on May 26.

Cullen will be making his Premier League debut in 2022 after a hugely impressive display over the weekend.

He defeated Anderson, van Gerwen and Dave Chisnall en-route to winning his first TV title.

Wright, Anderson, van Gerwen, Clayton and Wade all return after featuring last year. Price, who missed the 2021 competition after testing positive for Covid, is back, as Michael Smith who was left out of last year’s event.

Beaten-finalist Jose de Sousa, Dimitri van den Bergh, Rob Cross and Glen Durrant all drop out from the 2021 Premier League.

2022 world champion Peter Wright
Rather than the usual head-to-head format, which has been the staple of the tournament since its inception in 2005, players will now play a round-robin event on each night of its tour round the United Kingdom.

The winner of each event will be awarded five points, with three going to the runner-up and two to the losing semi-finalists, to help comprise the overall table.

The field, which has been reduced to eight players for 2022, will play each other twice in quarter-final ties across the 14 weeks. The top four will then advance to the play-offs.

