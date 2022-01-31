Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to complete Jack Brown signing from Highland League side Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is pleased to complete the signing of midfielder Jack Brown on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Rothes.

Brown had been training with the Blue Toon over the last few weeks and has made the switch prior to Monday’s transfer deadline.

The former Caley Thistle youngster had been in prolific form for the Highland League side, scoring 13 goals from midfield and helping them win the North of Scotland Cup.

The deal had been on the cards for most of this month, however Brown wished to see out the month with Rothes and play the last two games to ensure he went to Peterhead match-fit. He had a recent spell out through injury.

Brown becomes Peterhead’s fourth and final signing of the January window and is their second signing in a week from the Highland League, after the capture of Owen Cairns from Fraserburgh.

McInally said: “He’s trained with us a couple of weeks now and a few of the boys were taken aback by him.

“Simon Ferry said to me after training one night that he was a good player. He’s brave and for a small boy, he gets stuck in.

“He’s always looking forward to pass it and has an eye for goal. I’m looking forward to getting him in and he will strengthen us in that area.

“We’ll have midweek games coming up, so we’re going to have a busy schedule and will need bodies.”

Brown came through the same Inverness youth team as Daniel MacKay, Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper and set up a goal for MacKay on his senior debut for the Caley Jags in January 2018.

However he struggled for first-team minutes in the next two years and spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign as one of nine players sent on loan to Fort William.

He initially joined Rothes on loan early in 2020 before completing a permanent move in the October of that year, after his realise from Caley Thistle was finalised.

Brown has been a regular under Ross Jack at Rothes and was part of the side which won the Highland League Cup in 2020.