Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to complete Jack Brown signing from Highland League side Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to complete Jack Brown signing from Highland League side Rothes

By Jamie Durent
January 31, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 8:53 pm
Jack Brown, who has joined Peterhead from Rothes
Jack Brown, who has joined Peterhead from Rothes

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is pleased to complete the signing of midfielder Jack Brown on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Rothes.

Brown had been training with the Blue Toon over the last few weeks and has made the switch prior to Monday’s transfer deadline.

The former Caley Thistle youngster had been in prolific form for the Highland League side, scoring 13 goals from midfield and helping them win the North of Scotland Cup.

The deal had been on the cards for most of this month, however Brown wished to see out the month with Rothes and play the last two games to ensure he went to Peterhead match-fit. He had a recent spell out through injury.

Brown becomes Peterhead’s fourth and final signing of the January window and is their second signing in a week from the Highland League, after the capture of Owen Cairns from Fraserburgh.

McInally said: “He’s trained with us a couple of weeks now and a few of the boys were taken aback by him.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

“Simon Ferry said to me after training one night that he was a good player. He’s brave and for a small boy, he gets stuck in.

“He’s always looking forward to pass it and has an eye for goal. I’m looking forward to getting him in and he will strengthen us in that area.

“We’ll have midweek games coming up, so we’re going to have a busy schedule and will need bodies.”

Brown came through the same Inverness youth team as Daniel MacKay, Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper and set up a goal for MacKay on his senior debut for the Caley Jags in January 2018.

However he struggled for first-team minutes in the next two years and spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign as one of nine players sent on loan to Fort William.

He initially joined Rothes on loan early in 2020 before completing a permanent move in the October of that year, after his realise from Caley Thistle was finalised.

Brown has been a regular under Ross Jack at Rothes and was part of the side which won the Highland League Cup in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]